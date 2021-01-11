Hours after a video surfaced on social media, where TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee was seen making derogatory remarks about Goddess Sita and Ram Bhakts, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against him at the Golabari police station in Howrah.

As per reports, the FIR was filed against Kalyan Banerjee by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Ashish Jaiswal. He said that the Bengali community has been hurt by his comments. Jaiswal has also demanded an apology from the TMC leader. Abhay Kumar Jha, a member of the Maithili community in Howrah, condemned the statement of Kalyan Banerjee and threatened to launch a protest if he did not apologize within 24 hours.

The FIR has been lodged in the Golabari police station, as per reports.

While reacting strongly to his objectionable remarks, BJP leader Locket Chatterjee said that he had insulted the Hindu culture and Hindu epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata. She added that people would give a befitting reply to the party in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress party (TMC) has often resorted to minority appeasement in a bid to maintain its stronghold over the Muslim vote bank. However, ahead of the elections, the party has now upped his ante with anti-Hindu propaganda.

Sita would have ended like Hathras victim, said Kalyan Banerjee

“Sita told Ram that I am thankful that Ravana had abducted me. If your followers chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and brandishing saffron headgear had kidnapped me, I would have ended up like the Hathras victim from Uttar Pradesh,” the TMC leader said while addressing a rally. In his politically-motivated statement, Banerjee tried to glorify the demon king Ravana while simultaneously defaming the Ram Bhakts of committing a heinous crime against Goddess Sita.

Lambasting him for his remarks, former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy inquired, “Are you a Hindu? If yes, then, open your ears and listen to this speech of an Islamist disguised as a Hindu. If you don’t spew venom against Hinduism, then, you cannot become a true Islamist.”