Sunday, February 7, 2021
Home News Reports Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami's parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh(L), Arnab Goswami(R)
835

In a hurry to carry out their witch-hunt against Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai Police have ended up embarrassing themselves after they listed a ‘parody’ Twitter account of Arnab Goswami as the official handle of the Republic TV chief to allege that he had made defamatory statements against the Mumbai Police.

After trying all every trick up its sleeves to harass Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami, the Mumbai police on Friday had registered a criminal defamation complaint against the journalist over some claims made by him during a debate revolving around Sushant Singh Rajput death case in August 2020.

Mumbai DCP Abhishek Trimukhe had filed a criminal defamation complaint against Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife and the owner of the channel ARG Outlier for alleged defamatory statements made against him by Goswami under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499, 500 (defamation) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).

“The said defamatory attacks have been made with a singular view of assassinating his (DCP Trimukhe’s) official character and thereby…maliciously and deliberately causing undue humiliation of the Mumbai Police Department,” the complaint said.

Mumbai Police falls for a ‘parody’ account

However, in the defamation complaint, the Mumbai Police officer referred to tweets from a fake Twitter handle impersonating to be Arnab Goswami. The complaint further alleged that Arnab Goswami runs the Twitter handle @arnab5222 with nearly 2 lakh followers, and claimed that he recirculated the defamatory telecast to an even larger audience, through Twitter.

Mumbai Police complaint

As per the complaint, Arnab Goswami made “grossly false”, “malicious” and defamatory statements during the coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide last year. It further claimed that these defamatory statements were telecast on the channel Republic Bharat during a discussion about phone records of actor Rhea Chakraborty on August 7, 2020.

The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami “@arnab5222” to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.

Mumbai Police complaint

In its defamation suit, the Mumbai Police officer claimed that account ‘arnab5222′ put out a series of defamatory posts’ on August 7, 2020, allegedly operated by Arnab Goswami. The account since then appears to have been deactivated and a new account with same user name was created in October 2020.

@arnab5222 account created in October 2020

Interestingly, Arnab Goswami does not have a presence in the social media platforms. Confirming the same, Arnab Goswami’s lawyers said that the tweets referred to in the complaint filed by DCP Abhishek Trimukhe were from a fake Twitter account. Republic TV, too, has time and again clarified that Arnab does not have any social media account.

Reacting to the gaffe of the Mumbai Polie, the Republic Media Network will said they will respond legally, as per due process.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsarnab goswami twitter, arnab goswami on twitter, arnab goswami twitter account
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
Media

MeToo accused and co-founder of leftist propaganda website The Wire Sidharth Bhatia elected as President of Mumbai Press Club

OpIndia Staff -
The co-founder of leftist propaganda website Sidharth Bhatia secured a victory against Sudhakar Kashyap to be elected as the President of the Mumbai Press Club.
Read more

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.

Chakka Jam: At a time when nation needs to scale new heights, Opposition wants India to come to a halt

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
Chakka jams and tractor rallies are nothing but a spectacle, well planned and well organised to get international attention and defame India on global platforms.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pop star was paid over Rs.18 crores in dollars by PR firm with Khalistani links to tweet in support of farmer protests: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF), an organization based in Canada, played a “vital role” in “starting a global campaign”.
Read more
News Reports

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj, close to Congress, spews venom against India and Indians on NDTV: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
With the apparent political inclinations of Rajiv Bajaj, these pessimistic and demoralized opinions about the Modi govt is not surprising
Read more
Media

An indescribable shock: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pays tribute to channel’s anchor Vikas Sharma

OpIndia Staff -
Republic anchor Vikas Sharma had recovered from Covid-19, however, he passed away due to post-recovery complications.
Read more
News Reports

Meena Harris descends into madness, lies, furthers The Quint’s propaganda and admits that her rant is about fanning an insurrection in India: Read how

Editorial Desk -
The niece of USA Vice President Kama Harris, Meena Harris, has been tweeted unhinged ever since the 'toolkit' was tweeted by Greta Thunberg
Read more
News Reports

Former Dutch Ambassador cautions India about nefarious designs, UK MP tweets guide to farm laws for ‘blithering idiots’

OpIndia Staff -
The poster shared by the former Dutch Ambassador comes at a time when the global conspiracy against India is just about ravelling after Greta Thunberg tweeted a 'toolkit'
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Crime

Navy officer abducted from Chennai airport dies after being set on fire in Palghar, Maharashtra. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, a 27-year-old Navy sailor named Suraj Kumar Dubey succumbed to his injuries after being abducted and set ablaze in Palghar town of Maharashtra.
Read more
Media

MeToo accused and co-founder of leftist propaganda website The Wire Sidharth Bhatia elected as President of Mumbai Press Club

OpIndia Staff -
The co-founder of leftist propaganda website Sidharth Bhatia secured a victory against Sudhakar Kashyap to be elected as the President of the Mumbai Press Club.
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena goons thrash a senior citizen, blacken his face for criticising Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, post video online

OpIndia Staff -
With no fear of legal consequences, Jagtap mockingly admitted that the Shiv Sena goons might have broken 15-20 bones of the victim.
Read more
Entertainment

Mumbai Police arrests actress-model Gehana Vasisht and others for shooting and uploading porn

OpIndia Staff -
Gehana Vasisht had won the Miss Asia Bikini crown and appeared in the Alt Balaji web series Gandi Baat.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police falls for Arnab Goswami’s parody Twitter account, names it in defamation notice

OpIndia Staff -
The complaint lists six tweets put out by the parody account of Arnab Goswami "@arnab5222" to claim that Republic TV chief defamed DCP Trimukhe.
Read more
Opinions

Chakka Jam: At a time when nation needs to scale new heights, Opposition wants India to come to a halt

Nirwa Mehta -
Chakka jams and tractor rallies are nothing but a spectacle, well planned and well organised to get international attention and defame India on global platforms.
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ‘advises’ Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution while speaking on matters outside cricket

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar said about Sachin Tendulkar, "I would advise Sachin to exercise caution while speaking about any other field”
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Shadab, Sariq, Shahbaz, Shehzad arrested after shooting dead Rachit Jat in full public view, NSA slapped on them

OpIndia Staff -
After killing Rachit Jat in a market, the four Muslims didn't flee, they sat there and smoke cigarettes, from where they were arrested
Read more
News Reports

Founder of pro Khalistan outfit Khalsa Aid spreads fake news about OpIndia after Greta fiasco exposed Khalistani agenda

OpIndia Staff -
Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh spreads fake news about OpIndia after Greta Thunberg exposed Khalisatani agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Susan Sarandon, addicted to powerful psychedelic drugs, comments on farmer protests in India

OpIndia Staff -
Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon is the latest celebrity to support the farmer protests in India as per the toolkit revealed by Greta Thunberg
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com