On February 4, Delhi Police registered a complaint against High Court lawyer Nikita Jacob for conspiring anti-India campaigns. Legal Rights Observatory filed the Complaint with Delhi Police and sought FIR under sedition charges. LRO said in a tweet, “Complaint lodged against @AamAadmiParty leader #Mumbai HC lawyer #NikitaJacob at @DelhiPolice for arranging campaign by foreign celebrities to run a campaign against #FarmLaws passed by Indian Parliament. FIR for sedition sought.”

Accidental anti-Indian toolkit expose by Greta Thunberg

Following the footsteps of international pop star Rihanna and porn star Mia Khalifa, environmental activist Greta Thunberg had tweeted in support of ongoing farmer protests in India. She also tweeted about a ‘Toolkit’ that interested people can use to support her ‘cause.’ However, the toolkit was not just a resource file but an explosive document showing how anti-India forces have been trying to create unrest in India and demean India at an international platform.

Soon after the blunder was noticed and being discussed on social media platforms, Greta deleted the document, and all linked documents to it were either made private or moved or completely thrashed. However, by that time, a lot of content was downloaded, sorted and redistributed by social media users.

How was Nikita Jacob exposed?

While checking the documents, it came to light that Nikita Jacob had been allegedly editing documents much before it got viral on social media platforms, thanks to Thunberg. Here are some screenshots of the edit history of Google Documents that were being used to systematically organizing the anti-India movement on social media.

Nikita edited the document Global Tweet Storm on 23 January

Nikita edited the document AskIndiaWhy on 22 January

Jacob deleted her Twitter account after the expose.

Now-deleted Twitter account of Nikita Jacob

Who is Nikita Jacob?

As per her now-deleted profile on Twitter, she is a Bombay High Court Lawyer, environmentalist and allegedly associated with Aam Aadmi Party. According to Twitter user Vijay Patel, she was the owner of the document named “Solidarity with Indian Farmers” that was created on January 30, 2020. She also runs a propaganda account on Instagram by the name News Infuse.

Owner of that document is Nikita Comewhatmay.



She has insta page ‘news.infuse’



which have plan of some 20/20?@NIA_India pic.twitter.com/NZCIzGvncy — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) February 3, 2021

Her personal account and News Infuse account on Instagram are now private.

Nikita Jacob’s personal Instagram account

Nuse Infuse, Nikita Jacob’s propaganda account on Instagram

Another user, Marina Patterson, was named in the document that was repeatedly seen editing it and deleted her Twitter profile.