Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Republic Day violence: Police custody remand of accused Deep Sidhu extended for another 7 days

On Saturday last week, Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade.

OpIndia Staff
Actor-activist Deep Sidhu's police remand extended for another 7 days
Deep Sidhu(Source: Twitter)
34

Actor-turned-‘activist’, Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with the violence that ensued in the wake of Tractor Rally carried out in Delhi on the Republic Day this year has been remanded to seven days additional police custody by a Delhi Court.

The special cell of Delhi Police had arrested the actor and Khalistani supporter Deep Sidhu for his role in instigating violence and the vandalisation at Red Fort on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor rally. Sidhu was tracked down and arrested in an operation led by Delhi Police’s DCP Sanjeev Yadav. Sidhu was seen in the video footage of the Red Fort violence and was absconding since then.

On Saturday last week, Sidhu and another accused Iqbal Singh were taken to the Red Fort by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch to recreate the scene of events that unfolded at the historic monument on Republic Day during the farmers’ tractor parade.

On February 3, Delhi Police announced a cash reward of Rs 1 Lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh was also announced.

Deep Sidhu accused of inciting violence at Red Fort on Republic Day

Sidhu has been hiding since the day of the Red Fort violence and has been releasing social media videos to blame other ‘farmer leaders’ who have spoken against him. The Khalistani supporters, who stormed the grounds of the historic Red Fort and desecrated the symbol of India’s sovereignty, had brutally attacked the security personnel and police officials stationed at the location, disrespected India’s national flag by hoisting two other flags. In a video, Khalistani rioters were seen pushing Delhi Police personnel from the top of a high wall, severely injuring hundreds of them.

Sidhu rose to prominence after his video of expressing support to the ‘farmers’ protest had gone viral on the internet. However, his Khalistani proclivities were laid bare when in an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt, the actor hailed Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale as a hero. After Sidhu’s role of instigating ‘farmers’ to take up arms against the Delhi Police on the day of tractor rally came to fore, the ‘farmers’ leader, who had until now backed Sidhu for his support to the protests, pinned the blame of the violence on him and alleged him of hatching a conspiracy to derail the ‘farmers’ protests.

