‘Farmer’ body Samyukta Kisan Morcha today thanked the ‘farmers’ who participated in today’s ‘tractor rally’.

Despite all our efforts, some orgs & individuals violated route & indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We've always held that peace is our biggest strength& any violation would hurt the movement: Samyukta Kisan Morcha — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Speaking to media, the ‘farmer’ body thanked the ‘farmers’ for the for the unprecedented participation. “We also condemn and regret the undesirable and unacceptable events that have taken place today and dissociate ourselves from those indulging in such acts,” the ‘farmer’ body said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha further claimed that despite their efforts, ‘some organisations and individuals’ violated route and indulged in condemnable acts. “Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We’ve always held that peace is our biggest strength and any violation would hurt the movement,” the body said.

Earlier in the day, the ‘farmers’ unleashed violence on Delhi Police where, amongst other things, they beat up police personnel with the Indian flag, deliberately tried to drive a tractor over them with intention to kill police and also pelted stones at the cop. Over and above this, the buses were vandalised and a yellow flag claimed to be that of the Nishan Sahib, holy symbol of the Sikhs, was hurled at the Red Fort, where traditionally the Prime Minister unfurls the Tricolour on Independence Day.