‘Give my regards to your puppet master’, Elon Musk tells Jeff Bezos owned Washington Post when they asked him about his busy schedule

On Tuesday, the Washington Post's Faiz Siddiqui had published a report about how Elon Musk's busy schedule - including his travel, personal life, and focus on SpaceX, his rocket company - were affecting his Tesla.

There seems to be no end to the feud between the world’s two richest people – Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk set off a fresh confrontation with Bezos by taking a dig at the fellow billionaire in a comment he provided to the controversial left-wing media outlet Washington Post.

The report claimed that they had interviewed a dozen current and former Tesla employees, investors, and analysts before publishing their report and also said that they reached out to Musk by email and received a brief response.

“Give my regards to your puppet master,” Musk was quoted as saying in the Washington Post report. The comment was a reference to Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013 for $250 million in cash.

Old feud between the two billionaires resurfaces again

With this latest dig, the battle of billionaires seems to be re-ignited, a feud that dates back to 2004. Over the last 16 years, Musk has levelled several charges against Bezos and his rocket company, Blue Origin. Musk has never missed out on a chance to take a dig at the fellow billionaire and had once referred to him as a ‘copycat’ over some of his business ventures.

In response, Bezos has repeatedly critiqued SpaceX and Musk’s goal of sending humans to Mars – Bezos has described the idea as “un-motivating”. “Go live on the top of Mount Everest for a year first and see if you like it because it’s a garden paradise compared to Mars,” Bezos had said last year.

Elon Musk’s latest dig at Bezos comes at a time when the billionaire-owned Washington Post has been receiving wide criticism across the world for its open left-wing bias. The Washington Post, along with other major media groups in the United States, has been at the forefront of a propaganda war against the conservatives and nationalists not just in the United States but across the world.

Washington Post had always shared a tough relationship with former US President Donald Trump. Trump had always deemed these publications as hostile to him and his administration, along with CNN. In the run-up to the Presidential elections, the likes of WaPo and the New York Times had taken on Donald Trump with their lies and false propaganda and had also indirectly endorsed Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, who eventually won the Presidential elections.

When it comes to India, Washington Post harbours a deep-seated and mindless hatred for the Indian Prime Minister and has, on several occasions, written lie-ridden, baseless article to malign India and its ruling, democratically elected dispensation. Time-and-again Washington Post has peddled an anti-India narrative with a special target painted by them on the back of Hindus.

