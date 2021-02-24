There seems to be no end to the feud between the world’s two richest people – Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, as Tesla CEO Elon Musk set off a fresh confrontation with Bezos by taking a dig at the fellow billionaire in a comment he provided to the controversial left-wing media outlet Washington Post.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post’s Faiz Siddiqui had published a report about how Elon Musk’s busy schedule – including his travel, personal life, and focus on SpaceX, his rocket company – were affecting his electric car company Tesla. The WaPo report claimed that Musk has been receiving criticism for his lack of time and commitment to the car business.

The report claimed that they had interviewed a dozen current and former Tesla employees, investors, and analysts before publishing their report and also said that they reached out to Musk by email and received a brief response.

“Give my regards to your puppet master,” Musk was quoted as saying in the Washington Post report. The comment was a reference to Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post, which he bought in 2013 for $250 million in cash.

Old feud between the two billionaires resurfaces again

With this latest dig, the battle of billionaires seems to be re-ignited, a feud that dates back to 2004. Over the last 16 years, Musk has levelled several charges against Bezos and his rocket company, Blue Origin. Musk has never missed out on a chance to take a dig at the fellow billionaire and had once referred to him as a ‘copycat’ over some of his business ventures.

In response, Bezos has repeatedly critiqued SpaceX and Musk’s goal of sending humans to Mars – Bezos has described the idea as “un-motivating”. “Go live on the top of Mount Everest for a year first and see if you like it because it’s a garden paradise compared to Mars,” Bezos had said last year.

