Following the gruesome killing of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in Mangolpuri area of West Delhi on Thursday, BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Vaishali Poddar initiated a fundraising campaign for the victim’s family. The campaign was started yesterday and enmassed ₹50 lakh in just a period of 24 hours.

In a tweet, Kapil Mishra stated, “Friends, we will raise about ₹50 lacs within 24 hours. People from across the world have come forward to help the family of Rinku Sharma. Delhi CM has not even spoken a word, despite the brutal murder of Delhi’s son. He is too scared to speak, fearing his vote bank might shrink. We are not even asking for government help but is Arvind Kejriwal the CM of any particular community?”

₹ 50 lacs in 24 hours



शाम 7 बजे अभियान को 24 घण्टे पूरे होंगे



24 घण्टे में 50 लाख रुपये आ चुके होंगे ऐसा लग रहा है



ये हमारी एकता, हमारी संवेदना और आक्रोश का प्रकटीकरण है



सोमवार तक एक करोड़ रुपये करने की कोशिश करेंगे



Keep contributing :https://t.co/4FAB6IRhkI pic.twitter.com/1w7RrOhu6U — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 13, 2021

“I want to express my gratitude to all those who have come forward to ensure that Rinku’s family is not affected by financial distress. On Monday, I will be paying a visit to Rinku’s family. Hopefully, we can collect a sum of Rs 1 crore by then and hand over the entire amount to his family. Keep contributing because the Delhi government will neither speak two words about him nor contribute for the cause,” he added.

The Crowdkash website, through which the fund has been raised, showed an amount of ₹50,00,024 raised at the time of publishing this report. More than 5,400 contributors have made donations for the cause so far, with contributions ranging from ₹1 to ₹1,00,000. The goal of the campaign is to raise ₹1 crore in 30 days, which should be achieved much earlier.

Former BJYM Vice-President Vaishali Poddar, who is running the fundraising campaign along with Kapil Mishra, informed a few hours ago that an amount of ₹38 lakh had been collected. Sher urged all patrons and well-wishers to share the link of the fundraising campaign and help the family of Rinku Sharma.

The Rinku Sharma murder case: What we know so far

Rinku Sharma was a resident of Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. Besides rendering his voluntary service to the Hindu organisation, Rinku Sharma worked as a lab technician in a hospital in Paschim Vihar. He was brutally stabbed and murdered by a mob of 25-30 Muslims from his neighbourhood. The young activist is survived by his mother Radha Devi, father Ajay Sharma and brothers Ankit and Manu Sharma.

The Delhi police have arrested five people so far, including Zahid, Mehtab, Tasuddin, Nasruddin, and Mohammed Islam. As per Rinku’s friend Akash, Rinku Sharma had nothing to do with the fight that broke out at the restaurant and the theories about Rinku Sharma being murdered because of the scuffle at the birthday party is completely false.

The scuffle was actually between one accused Zahid and another friend of theirs, Sachin, that did not involve Rinku at all. Aakash’s statement also gives credence to the family’s version that Rinku was murdered not because of some fight at a birthday party but because the Muslim mob was enraged by Rinku chanting Jai Shree Ram and wanted to get back at him for collecting funds for Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.