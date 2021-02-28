Sunday, February 28, 2021
Gujarat local body polls: State Congress President Hardik Patel could not vote for his own party. Here is why

Earlier, sedition accused Hardik Patel had said that Congress has not been able to utilise him fully.

OpIndia Staff
Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel did not vote for Congress in local body polls. Here is why
Gujarat Congress Working President Hardik Patel on Sunday could not vote for his own party. This happened because the place where he is a registered voter did not even have a Congress candidate.

Gujarat Congress President Patel is registered voter for Viramgam Nagar Palika in Ahmedabad district. Here, in ward no. 2 there were only BJP panel and a panel of independent candidates. After casting his vote, Patel said that in his constituency there has always been a panel for independent candidates. “My vote is for whoever who brings development to Viramgam,” he said. He claimed that he voted for the independent candidates as Congress has extended support to them.

Hardik has been upset with Congress as the party, which was humiliated in the recently concluded six civic body polls in Gujarat, did not even hold one public meeting for him. He claims that the party is not being able to fully utilise his potential. He said that his own party leaders want to bring him down. Patel is accused of sedition in 2015 Patidar reservation agitation.

On Sunday, Gujarat held elections for 81 Nagarpalikas, 31 Zilla Panchayats and 231 Taluka Panchayats. The results for the same will be declared on 2nd March 2021.

