The Congress party has upped its ante to strengthen the anti-farm law agitation after the movement lost momentum and failed to make any impact. ABP News Editor Pankaj Jha reported that the grand old party organised a ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ in Saraikela in Jharkhand on Thursday (February 18) to demonstrate their opposition to the historic farm laws. In a video uploaded by Jha, a female dancer is seen enthralling the ‘protesting audience’ with an item number on ‘Laila o Laila’.

The Congress party’s attempt to gather a large crowd of ‘protestors’ seems to have worked as scores of people gawked over the performance of the female dancer. According to Pankaj Jha, the rally and the dance programme was organised by Congress MLA from Pakaur constituency Alamgir Alam. “See the pain and concern of Alamgir Alam, who has been elected on a Congress party ticket,” the ABP Editor tweeted.

Netizens mock Congress rally after video gets traction on social media

Since then, the video has gone viral on social media. Netizens and several BJP leaders including IT Cell Head Amit Malviya shared the video and took potshots at the Congress. “Congress wants Laila, Farmer agitators want Mia Khalifa,” wrote one Twitter user. His comment was directed at the Congress and anti-farm law protestors who received support from pornstar Mia Khalifa.

“Other parties play patriotic songs during Farmer Solidarity rallies but only the Congress rally has a dance number on ‘Laila o Laila’ song”, wrote the sarcastic guy.

Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted, “They (Congress) can stoop to any level to get people to their rallies.”

Other social media users were left wondering whether it was a ‘Jan Akrosh rally’ or the ‘audition for the next Congress President.

It must be mentioned that the Delhi State Congress unit passed a unanimous resolution last month to make senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi as the party President.

The Gandhi scion quit after 2019 general elections debacle. Upon his resignation as party president, his mother Sonia Gandhi was made interim President. Prior to Rahul Gandhi, she had served as party president for two decades.