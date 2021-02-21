Monday, February 22, 2021
Home News Reports Jharkhand: Congress' 'Jan Akrosh Rally' for farmer protest goes wild as 'Laila o Laila'...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Jharkhand: Congress’ ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ for farmer protest goes wild as ‘Laila o Laila’ performance enthrals ‘protesting audience’

Congress leader Alamgir Alam organised a 'Jan Akrosh Rally' in Jharkhand where "Laila o Laila" was performed to extend support to 'protesting farmers'.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand: Congress anti-farm law rally witnesses item dance number
Alamgir Alam with Rahul Gandhi (left), item dance at Congress rally (right)
650

The Congress party has upped its ante to strengthen the anti-farm law agitation after the movement lost momentum and failed to make any impact. ABP News Editor Pankaj Jha reported that the grand old party organised a ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ in Saraikela in Jharkhand on Thursday (February 18) to demonstrate their opposition to the historic farm laws. In a video uploaded by Jha, a female dancer is seen enthralling the ‘protesting audience’ with an item number on ‘Laila o Laila’.

The Congress party’s attempt to gather a large crowd of ‘protestors’ seems to have worked as scores of people gawked over the performance of the female dancer. According to Pankaj Jha, the rally and the dance programme was organised by Congress MLA from Pakaur constituency Alamgir Alam. “See the pain and concern of Alamgir Alam, who has been elected on a Congress party ticket,” the ABP Editor tweeted.

Netizens mock Congress rally after video gets traction on social media

Since then, the video has gone viral on social media. Netizens and several BJP leaders including IT Cell Head Amit Malviya shared the video and took potshots at the Congress. “Congress wants Laila, Farmer agitators want Mia Khalifa,” wrote one Twitter user. His comment was directed at the Congress and anti-farm law protestors who received support from pornstar Mia Khalifa.

“Other parties play patriotic songs during Farmer Solidarity rallies but only the Congress rally has a dance number on ‘Laila o Laila’ song”, wrote the sarcastic guy.

Former Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted, “They (Congress) can stoop to any level to get people to their rallies.”

Other social media users were left wondering whether it was a ‘Jan Akrosh rally’ or the ‘audition for the next Congress President.

It must be mentioned that the Delhi State Congress unit passed a unanimous resolution last month to make senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi as the party President.

The Gandhi scion quit after 2019 general elections debacle. Upon his resignation as party president, his mother Sonia Gandhi was made interim President. Prior to Rahul Gandhi, she had served as party president for two decades.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsalamgir alam, laila o laila, congress jharkhand,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Serum Institute of India asks other countries to be patient with coronavirus vaccines as it prioritises Indian needs

OpIndia Staff -
Pune-based SII has been producing hundreds of millions of doses for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines.
World

Canada lawmakers to vote for calling Chinese treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’ after Trudeau expressed reluctance

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole, in a statement said that Canada cannot remain silent on Chinese govt treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

Pakistan: Online Petition to change the name of ‘Islamabad’ to ‘Islamagood’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The online petition was started by a Bangladeshi-Canadian national named Ayham Abrar.

Uttar Pradesh: Acid thrown on a woman in Hapur, accused Rohil Khan arrested

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused Rohil Khan was arrested within 6 hours of the crime, the police said.

Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shashi Tharoor plays by Greta toolkit, tweets sexually suggestive meme to mock Yoga and demean women while criticising Modi govt

Geo News headquarters in Karachi vandalised by protestors after its journalist called Sindhi people ‘bhukhe nange’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geo News claimed that the protestors harassed the staff in the building, which included women employees.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Meerut: Naushad arrested for spitting on Tandoori Rotis while cooking at wedding after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad who worked as a cook at a wedding was spotted spitting on tandoori rotis before putting it in the oven.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: United Airlines Boeing 777 engine catches fire midair, dramatic visuals go viral

OpIndia Staff -
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that Flight 328, a United Airlines plane bound for Honolulu, suffered a failure in its right-hand engine.
Read more
Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
Read more
News Reports

Petroleum company files complaint against comedian Shyam Rangeela for his video mocking fuel price hike

OpIndia Staff -
Following the complaint, Shyam Rangeela posted another video on Twitter where he explains the entire fiasco
Read more
Crime

CCTV footage emerges showing the brutal murder of Rinku Sharma by a mob using knives and sticks, four arrested based on the video

OpIndia Staff -
Deen Mohd, Dilshan, Fayaiz and Faizan arrested in the Rinku Murder case based on a CCTV footage showing the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,126FansLike
518,864FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com