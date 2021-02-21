74-year-old pastor Mathew has been arrested by Kunnathunad police in Ernakulam over allegations of sexually assaulting a minor girl. As per reports, Mathew is a resident of Mukaddam near Konnathady in Idukki district.

He allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl in January 2021. When the girl’s mother got to know of the incident, she had filed a police complaint. Mathew goes around houses preaching religious matters pertaining to Christianity. He was arrested from Konnathady on Saturday. He has been charged with various provisions under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Pastor Mathew has been remanded to judicial custody by the court.

The police has not divulged more details about the incident as it may reveal identity of the minor child.