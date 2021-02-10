The Maharashtra Police have arrested two persons for looting cash and ornaments worth Rs 50,000 from a temple at Pimpri village in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

According to the reports, the incident took place at the temple located in Pimpri village on February 5. The police had recovered around 30 CCTV footages installed in the neighbouring areas.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police have arrested two accused, 25-year-old Sharif Shafiful Shaikh and 28-year-old Mohammad Hussain Yasin Mulla from Kharghar in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The police also recovered the stolen cash and ornaments from them, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Neeta Padavi told reporters on Monday.

The Maharashtra police have also seized an auto-rickshaw that was used for committing the crime. The two accused have been booked under relevant sections, said the officer.