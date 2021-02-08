While replying in the Rajya Sabha on the discussion on motion of thanks to President’s address, PM Modi said: “Congress members are like those ‘phoophis’ in Indian weddings who are always upset and angry…”

“…Whenever there is a wedding in the house, there is this one phoophi (aunt) who is upset, complaining about everything, it happens in every household. When there is such a big family, one phoophi is bound to be present who is angered over everything,” said PM Modi.

“A lot has been spoken about the farmer’s protest. People have dedicated maximum time talking about the protest, but no one has actually spoken on the real reason behind the protest”, said PM Narendra Modi, taking on the opposition parties for using the ongoing ‘farmers’ agitation for propaganda and petty politics.

The PM also stated that the farm reforms were also talked about during the tenure of former PM Manmohan Singh and the opposition should feel proud that it is Manmohan Singh’s ideas that we have implemented.

The Prime Minister, speaking on the farmer’s agitation, said that there are challenges. But we have to decide whether we want to be part of the problem or the medium of solution.

Lauding the contribution of former PM HD Deve Gowda on the discussions relating to agriculture in the Parliament, PM Modi said that his words have added great perspective to every debate. He has appreciated what the government has done for the farmers and given valuable suggestions as he himself has a strong association with the agriculture sector, said PM Modi.

PM quoted former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh while talking about the farmer’s protest. The adverse conditions faced by small farmers have always effected Charan Singh, he was always worried about them. If we see the statistics, there are more than 12 crore farmers that are almost 86 per cent of the total number of farmers in the country who have less than 2 hectares of agricultural land. “Are we not responsible for these 12 crore farmers,” asked Modi. We need to keep small farmers at the centre of our policies to pay tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh, who is often hailed as the champion of Indian farmers, said the Prime Minister.

‘Pehle the buddhijivi ab hain sirf andolanjivi’: PM Modi takes a dig at Congress party

Taken a dig at the opposition especially Congress, PM Modi said: “Pehle the buddhijivi ab hain sirf andolanjivi (earlier there were intellectuals, now there are only people who survive on protests), said Modi furthering that as elections approach opposition parties starts ranting the loan waiver narrative. Farm loan waivers do not benefit small and marginal farmers. How much ever politics is over loan waivers, the fact is that these small farmers do not have bank accounts nor to they ever apply for loans. So how would farm loan waivers benefit these marginal farmers, asked the PM.

The big farmers have always benefitted from the agricultural reforms but the small farmers have always stayed deprived. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of the small farmers, which Modi Government realised and worked towards it. “Since 2014 we have initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer-friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in. We are working for small farmers.”

In the last 4-5 years, claims worth Rs 90 thousand crore have been given to farmers under the crop insurance scheme, said Modi.

We have not only brought in the Kisan credit card and have increased its periphery. The Indian fishermen can also eligible for this card and can use its benefits, informed the PM, furthering that this credit card has reached 1.75 crore farmers already. and we are earnestly requesting all state governments to implement the scheme in their respective state so that maximum farmers can benefit out of this the central scheme.

Speaking on the PM Samman Nidhi Yojana, Modi said that until now almost 10 crore farmers have already benefitted from this scheme and had the politics of the ruling dispensation in Bengal not come in between, the Bengal farmers would too be a part of this ambitious scheme through which the central governments has deposited almost Rs 1,15,000 crore in the bank accounts of the marginal farmers associated with this scheme.

The Prime Minister said NDA’s other schemes also help farmers. He cited the PMGSY as an example and said, “When the road connectivity improves, it enables the produce of the farmers to reach distant places. There are efforts like Kisan Rail too. The need of the hour is to improve the lives of the small farmers.”

I am surprised at the sudden U-Turn: PM says quoting Congress leader Manmohan Singh

PM Narendra Modi said in Rajya Sabha, “Sharad Pawar ji, and those from Congress, everyone… all governments have stood for agricultural reforms. Whether they were able to do it or not, but everyone has advocated that it should be done.” However, I am surprised at the sudden U-Turn these parties have taken…”.

“…Here I would like to read out a quote by Congress senior leader and former PM Manmohan Singh. Even if the Congress and other parties do not listen, they will perhaps agree with him”. PM Modi said reading out a quote by Manmohan Singh on the Rajya Sabha: “There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return…”

“…It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market…MSP was there, it is there and it will continue to exist,” PM Narendra Modi quotes the Congress bigwig in Rajya Sabha said.

Taking a further dig at the Congress, PM Modi reiterated that opposition members should be proud that the BJP government is trying to implement what Manmohan Singh had envisioned for the Indian farmers. “Be proud of us”, Modi said with a smile on his face leaving the Rajya Sabha in a cackle.

The amusing part of the entire fiasco is it that those who have been indulging in petty politics over the central government’s farm laws have also implemented it in bits and pieces in places where they have been in power, opined the PM.

Modi invokes Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Meanwhile, quoting Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, PM Modi said: “Aaj jo mere khaate mainhain, kal Congress netao ke khaate mein bhi wo sab hi tha, left wale us samay bhi wohi bhasha mein virodh karte the”, roughly translated as (whatever the left says about me today, they said the same about the Congress then).

“We’ve forgotten the ideals of Netaji. We’ve started cursing ourselves. I sometimes get surprised, the world gives us a term and we start following it – ‘Largest democracy of the world’ – it feels good to hear this but we didn’t teach our youth that India is the mother of democracy. India’s nationalism is neither narrow nor selfish and not even aggressive. This is inspired by the values of ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. This quotation was given by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose,” PM Modi furthered in the upper house.

‘MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega’, Modi assures that MSP system won’t be done away with

Reiterating that his government is always open for discussions, PM Modi said: “MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega” (MSP was, is and will always be there).

Stressing that protesting is farmers’ right, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to them to go back. “We want to assure that MSP system won’t be done away with. Our government is open to talks,” said the Prime Minister in his address in the Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi’s full address can be heard here: