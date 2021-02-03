Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Watch: Stumbling wonder Rakesh Tikait suffers a mishap as stage collapses in Haryana

Rakesh Tikait appears to have mastered the art of stumbling from one fumble to the next without any loss of enthusiasm, both literally and figuratively.

Rakesh Tikait suffers a mishap as stage collapses in Jind, Haryana
‘Farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait and other ‘farmer leaders’ suffered a mishap in Jind, Haryana where a Mahapanchayat was underway. They were standing on a stage amidst a significant crowd when the stage, unfortunately, collapsed.

During the video clip, Rakesh Tikait and another leader were on the screen when suddenly, they disappeared from it. As the video moves forward, we learn that it was the stage that collapsed. It is not yet clear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Rakesh Tikait has been at the forefront of the ‘farmer protests’. Earlier, visuals of him crying profusely at the protest site and threatening suicide had gone viral on the internet. It was also reported that he had broken into tears after he was thrashed by Khalistanis.

The protests that started as a farmer rally has turned into a caste showdown as farmer leaders are trying to mobilize protestors on caste lines. Consequently, such ‘Mahapanchayats’ are being organised at various places.

Despite the protests losing credibility following the massive loss of face on Republic Day, Rakesh Tikait appears to have mastered the art of stumbling from one fumble to the next without any loss of enthusiasm, both literally and figuratively.

