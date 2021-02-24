Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Home News Reports Clashes during Muzaffarnagar visit were pre-planned, started after an announcement from mosque: Minister Sanjeev...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Clashes during Muzaffarnagar visit were pre-planned, started after an announcement from mosque: Minister Sanjeev Balyan

Balyan, the Minister of State for animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, alleged that the people involved in the clashes were not farmers but RLD workers. "It was a re-planned clash, otherwise, how can you explain videos of the incident going out on social media instantly or tweet coming from an RLD leader instantly", Balyan added.

OpIndia Staff
Minister Sanjeev Balyan says clashes that happened during his visit were pre-planned and timed by political rivals
Minister Sanjeev Balyan (image via punjabkesari)
2

A day after clashes erupted between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) workers at Soram village in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan has alleged that the clashes took place following an announcement from a local mosque. Balyan had visited the village on Monday to pay homage to a local who passed away a few days ago.

Speaking about the incident, Balyan said 10-12 family members of a Samajwadi Party candidate misbehaved with him in Bhaisnwal. He added that 5-6 RLD workers misbehaved with him when he was on a personal visit to Soram. “After I left, a clash erupted. Announcements were made from a mosque to unite against me”, he added.

According to reports, incident slogans were raised against Balyan when he visited farmers in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh a day before. As per police, the BJP MP was attending a condolence ceremony in Soram when an argument took place among the supporters of the BJP and the RLD. This escalated into clashes. However, the villagers intervened and drove away both the parties.

“The MP had come to a house in Soram for a prayer meet. An argument broke out among local supporters of both parties. A scuffle took place and few people received minor injuries. We are in the process of filing as both sides will be submitting a written complaint. There is no law-and-order situation presently in the village”, an official from Shahpur police station was quoted as saying.

Balyan has alleged that the clashes were pre-planned to cause disruption during his visit.

RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary blames BJP for the clashes

Following the clashes, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary took to Twitter saying that the clashes took place between BJP workers and farmers. He blamed the BJP for the clashes.

Balyan alleged that the clashes were pre-planned to create tension

Taking a dig at the BJP regarding the farm laws, Chaudhary advised the party to behave properly with farmers. Responding to Chaudhary’ tweet, Balyan said that the clashes were pre-planned. He questioned the timing of Jayant Chaudhary’s tweet. “I was visiting a house in Soram since a person had died thirteen days ago. It was a personal visit…As I was sitting, some RLD workers came and tried to disturb the atmosphere by clashing with locals. They were eventually driven away. Even Jayant Chaudhary’s tweet had a timing. It’s just an effort to make sure the atmosphere is tense”, said Balyan.

Balyan, the Minister of State of Animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries, alleged that the people involved in the clashes were not farmers but RLD workers. “It was a re-planned clash, otherwise, how can you explain videos of the incident going out on social media instantly or tweet coming from an RLD leader instantly”, Balyan added.

A number of Mahapanchayats have been held by opposition parties in Western Uttar Pradesh amid the ongoing ‘farmers’ protest against the three farm laws. Last week, senior leadership of the BJP had held a meeting with the leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana asking them to reach out to people in their constituencies to counter the narrative against the three farm laws.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSanjeev Balyan UP, UP RLD clashes, Muzaffarnagar clashes
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

With media sitting firmly in his lap, Rahul Gandhi continues to blatantly spread lies

Nirwa Mehta -
If anyone was looking for 'Godi media', look here, peacefully nestled in the lap of Yuvraj Rahul Gandhi.
News Reports

Karnataka: Journalist gets death threats from actor Dhruv Sarja’s fans for exposing anti-Brahmin hate shown in ‘Pogaru’ movie

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Chiru Bhat had exposed the anti-Brahmin hatred shown in Dhruv Sarja's new Kannada movie 'Pogaru'.

Karnataka: Pejavara seer writes to film chamber condemning hate against Brahmins in shown in Kannada movie ‘Pogaru’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The movie 'Pogaru' starring Dhruv Sarja depicts scenes where the male protagonist is humiliating and throwing derogatory insults at the Brahmin community.

After the Baghpat chaat fight, another street fight video from UP goes viral

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Baghpat redux: When women engaged in hand-to-hand combat as street fight went wild in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh

‘Mischief managed’: After keeping him off-air for a month for spreading fake news, India Today brings back Rajdeep Sardesai

Media OpIndia Staff -
In January 2021, Sardesai was taken off-air by India Today group for 'two weeks' after he spread fake news about the death of rioter Navreet during the Republic Day riots.

Rahul Gandhi insults Amethi voters who had elected him MP while campaigning in Kerala, fans North-South divide

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi tries his best to impress his potential voters in Kerala even if it takes to deride the people in Northern India.

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Baghpat chaat fight: Man from viral video explains reason behind the brawl. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
The man, identified as Harinder, is a chaat vendor along with others got into a fight with other chaat vendors who had opened shop about two months back.
Read more
Entertainment

Mainstream media runs with lie that Kangana Ranaut featured in ‘item number’ to give Swara Bhasker precious ‘befitting reply’ points

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhasker claimed that Kangana Ranaut had starred in an 'item number' titled 'Julmi re Julmi' in the movie Rajjo.
Read more
Opinions

‘He was cooking passionately’: The staggering defence of Naushad, who was spitting on Rotis while cooking for a wedding

Jinit Jain -
Hussain Haidry, Deepal Trivedi and many others are vigorously defending Naushad alias Sohail, the cook who was seen spitting in rotis in a viral video.
Read more
World

US President Joe Biden says African-Americans and Hispanics have not been vaccinated because ‘they don’t know how to get online’

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden later issued a clarification saying that he was referring to the older members of the two communities who aren't tech-savvy.
Read more
News Reports

‘You’ll become PM from CM’: Banned Khalistani outfit SFJ ‘counsels’ Bengal and Maharashtra CMs to declare independence from India

OpIndia Staff -
Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of Sikhs for Justice wants Maharashtra and West Bengal to declare independence from the Indian Union.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,132FansLike
519,582FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com