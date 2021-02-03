Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Updated:

From ‘A for Azaadi’ to practical lessons on stone-pelting: Satirical video of ‘Indian Institute of Protests’ goes viral

The satirical video points out 'protests' have become a viable career option for left-liberals, who otherwise can no way secure livelihood in a much more competitive world.

OpIndia Staff
The Daily Switch's new satirical take on the idea of 'protests'/ Image Source: Daily Switch
The Daily Switch, one of the finest satirical handles on Twitter, has come up another brilliant video recently highlighting how so-called liberals have turned universities into protest sites to further their political agenda.

In the video titled, “Indian Institute of Protests’, the creative content creators at Daily Switch raised a rather serious issue of how Indian universities that are considered to be centre of excellence are being gradually turned into political institutions. The satirical video points out ‘protests’ have become a viable career option for left-liberals, who otherwise can no way secure livelihood in a much more competitive world.

Taking a dig at ‘prominent’ universities in the country, whose only contribution to the country has been fomenting trouble by way of instigating students’ protests, the satirical video by the Daily Switch shows how students have become the victims of political narratives of the left-wing faculty in the country’s universities.

The video also highlights how over the years the idea of education and universities have altered in such a way that today universities have become the focal point of protests, which often turn violent as we witnessed during the JNU riots in December 2019 and the much earlier violence unleashed by left-wing student unions inside Delhi University’s Ramjas college.

The menace of stone-pelting, petrol bombs and students’ involvement in anti-Indian activities from within the university campuses have also been satirically portrayed in the video by the Daily Switch. The perpetual ‘victimhood’ of liberals and their political minions comprising of left-wing students, Islamists have been brilliantly captured in the satirical video.

The ‘Indian Institute of Protests’, depicts the way left-liberals and its media ecosystem have used students to further their political agenda at the cost of students’ career. In fact, the video portrays the harsh realities of the state of the Indian education system and the universities, which have become a den of anti-national activities and centres of Hinduphobic propaganda.

The Daily Switch also exposes the liberals’ like Ravish Kumar, who has a habit of glorifying these riot-mongers as some kind of ‘activists’ and ‘intellectuals’.

Liberalman and more – the Daily Switch busts left propaganda

The Daily Switch has become one of the most influential handles in the recent times. The Daily Switch, a political, media and culture website, have taken up to the unique way of using satire as a medium to bust lies and propaganda of the left-liberal ecosystem in the country.

Earlier, they had released a series of satirical videos – Liberalman, that exposes the antics of liberals and their mindset. The videos became an instant hit on social media as it showed the mirror to the hypocrisy of those who identify themselves as liberals in the country.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

