The global civil society and deep state assets have unleashed a relentless campaign against India by supporting the violent riots that broke out following the protest by so-called farmers and Khalistanis in Delhi. Recently, we saw singers like Rihanna and child protestor Greta Thunberg tweet in favour of the protests. It was then revealed that the tweets were not organic, but the part of a global plan to tarnish India when Greta accidentally tweeted a ‘toolkit’ that contained a meticulous plan for the campaign. One of the handles that participated in the campaign against India was one ‘@TheTweetofGod’ handle.

Right after tweets by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and porn star Mia Khalifa, ‘Tweet of God’ took to Twitter to share the same article by CNN and and claimed that India was a ‘soon-to-be-former democracy’.

After Indians countered the tweet by the handle, ‘TheTweetOfGod’ took things further and claimed that Prime Minister Modi and ‘God’ were very similar, since, without their ‘Bhakts’, neither of them would have power. It is pertinent to note that ‘Bhakts’ is generally used a pejorative by Leftists and Congress to refer to those who support the Prime Minister and refuse to toe the line of the Left establishment.

Modi and I are actually quite similar.



Without our legions of millions of deluded bhakts, neither of us would have any power.#FarmersProtest — God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 2, 2021

Then, after several celebrities including actors, and even Sachin Tendulkar came out in support of the Indian government on farm laws and tweeted with the hashtag #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, the handle tweeted that the hashtag was actually about Indians indulging in propaganda.

#IndiaAgainstPropaganda is Indians engaging in propaganda. — God (@TheTweetOfGod) February 3, 2021

As it turns out, that the handle that fancies himself as ‘God’ as is spreading propaganda against India now, is actually someone who had been accused of indulging in predatory behaviour in 2020.

The handle @TheTweetOfGod is an alter ego of writer-producer David Javerbaum. David Adam Javerbaum is an American comedy writer and lyricist. Javerbaum has won 13 Emmy Awards in his career.

Pertinently, in 2019, Javerbaum had said he was ‘desperate’ to get into the ‘Indian market’. In a profile of his done by The Hindu, the author says:

“Javerbaum lets us in on the secret that through this Twitter account, God is desperate to get into the Indian market — “the 33 crore gods are calling to him.” What explains this knowledge of our politics, personalities and celebrities? “It’s the largest market other than China. But China has no Twitter, and even God doesn’t understand Chinese,” says Javerbaum, who is yet to visit the subcontinent”.

This ‘anti-establishment’ comedian, who is now trying to indulge in propaganda against India, perhaps to capture the ‘Indian market’ he was so desperate for in 2019, was also accused of predatory and creepy behaviour in 2020.

Comedian Nicole Arbour had in 2020 tweeted about Javerbaum messaging her over 55 times like a ‘creepy stalker’ if she does not respond to him instantly.

It’s 4:12pm and @davidjaverbaum has sent me over 55 DMs today getting angry when I don’t respond instantly like a crazy stalker. This is who runs @TheTweetOfGod and this is getting really creepy. pic.twitter.com/jksKwL1dWR — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) July 6, 2020

On the same day, Nicole had revealed the reason for Javerbaum turning into a creepy stalker. He had accused her of being a racist, apparently without reason, and when Nicole had countered him, he had turned into a deranged stalker.

Nicole had posted a long message explaining that she had tweeted about ‘Putting God back in schools’ and an offended Javerbaum had first mocked her for it and then called her a racist over and over again for her religious beliefs.

A message to @TheTweetOfGod



I’m going to extend the courtesy of you making a public retraction in an attempt to mitigate the damage you caused. pic.twitter.com/TUg895rGtB — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) July 6, 2020

Publicly, TheTweetOfGod had evidently refused to apologise, but privately, he had offered a solution to Nicole saying that he could block her, giving her the opportunity to redeem herself by claiming that he got scared of her.

Well, there you have it.

Public- slander and pretends to not apologize.

Privately- this. @TheTweetOfGod pic.twitter.com/CB3seKiBmb — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) July 6, 2020

Much later, she had also said that she was going to file for a restraining order against Javerbaum.

Thanks for the concern last night everyone.

I would never joke about being in trouble or afraid.

Restraining order being filed.

The volume of messages @davidjaverbaum has sent me through @TheTweetOfGod confirmed patterns of harassment and stalking.

We got him. — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) July 23, 2020

All the tweets by TheTweetOfGod against Nicole Arbour have now been deleted, however, Nicole’s tweet accusing him of stalking her remain along with several screenshots of him sending her private messages over and over again.