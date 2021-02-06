A global campaign is underway against India and sinister forces are attempting to use the ‘farmer protests’ to incite unrest and chaos across the country. On the face of it, the protests are supposedly against Prime Minister Modi and his government but the Khalistani underbelly of the protests has become impossible to deny in recent times.

Under such circumstances, an old meme of Prime Minister Modi is circulating again where the text says, “They’re after you, I am just in the way.” The meme has been shared by the former Dutch ambassador to India as well as others such as Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Congress party, however, accused Smriti Irani of stealing the meme from former US President Donald Trump. Of course, the young generation is well aware that memes are meant to be stolen and it is not something that is to be held against anyone.

Tweet by UP Congress

Nevertheless, the Congress party did decide to engage in such petty behaviour. And as it turns out, they were wrong when they said that and Smriti Irani, in fact, did not steal the meme from Donald Trump. In fact, the original meme featured Narendra Modi much before Trump shared it himself.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul made the observation that the then US President had copied the meme from the Modi campaign when Donald Trump shared it first on the 18th of December 2019.

Aditya Raj Kaul tweet

We have Suresh Nakhua, spokesperson of BJP Mumbai, who shared the meme on the 17th of December 2019. There, a user commented that the meme was very old, probably a year old.

Suresh Nakhua shared the meme before Donald Trump

We had one user share the meme featuring Prime Minister Modi in March 2019, months before Donald Trump shared it.

The Modi meme from March 2019

Under such circumstances, it can be said for certain that the meme featuring Prime Minister Modi was in circulation much Donald Trump shared it in December 2019. The Congress party, in its zeal to undermine the NDA Government at the center, is deliberately spreading information.