After Dholana MLA Aslam Chaudhary claimed that the Dasna Devi temple belongs to his ancestors and he had a right to enter the temple irrespective of his religion, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district convener Vikas Tyagi has warned Aslam Chaudhary to stay away from the temple. National spokesperson of the VHP Vinod Bansal shared a press note on Twitter today quoting Vikas Tyagi’s response to Aslam Chaudhary’s challenge that he would enter the temple on March 19.

The press note states that Vikas Tyagi welcomed Aslam Chaudhary to the temple if he intended to visit the temple as a devotee to pray to Hindu Gods and Goddesses, and to perform penance for his past deeds. However, he warned Chaudhary that the Hindu community would not sit quietly if he entered the temple with ‘Jihadi’ intentions. Tyagi urged the government to arrest Aslam Chaudhary saying that action should be taken against such people who have a jihadi mentality.

‘Babur’s descendants cannot enter Hindu temples to carry forward their Jihadi agenda’: VHP national spokesperson to Aslam Chaudhary

Sharing the press note, Vinod Bansal wrote on Twitter, “No matter even if you are over 90% in the area but MLA ji, do not dare to enter the holy site of Narsingh Vani. You have been elected to being development and security for the people, not threat and intimidate.

हमें पता है कि आपकी संस्कृति अल्पसंख्यकों को टिकने नहीं देती फिर हिन्दू तो आपके क्षेत्र में नगण्य ही शेष हैं। किन्तु जिहादियों के पैरोकारी करते करते यह मत भूल जाना कि ये हिंदुस्थान है, तुर्की, सीरिया, पाकिस्तान या अफ़ग़ानिस्तान नहीं। — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) March 19, 2021

He added, “We are aware that your culture does not allow minorities to live in areas where you dominate. But while advocating for Jehadis, do not forget that this is Hindusthan, not Turkey, Syria, Pakistan or Afghanistan”.

MLA Aslam Chaudhary had declared he will enter the Hindu temple and have the board removed

The ancient Devi temple of Dasna, Ghaziabad was in news after a teenage Muslim boy named Asif claimed that he was thrashed when he went inside the temple for drinking water. The matter was soon highlighted after several opposition leaders including local MLA Aslam Chaudhary spotted the opportunity to score political points and went to meet the boy. When he went to meet Asif, Aslam Chaudhary claimed that everyone had a right to visit a religious place irrespective of their religion.

Calling the temple priest a goon and accusing him of disturbing harmony, Chaudhary said that the Devi temple was the legacy of his ancestors. The temple has a board outside that bans Muslims from entering inside the premises. Chaudhary had declared that he will have the board removed.

Temple priest Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had said that several incidents have taken place in the past of robbery and molestation of women and girls visiting the temple. Regarding the incident of thrashing, Mahant Saraswati queationed as to why the boy entered the temple to drink water when there were a handpump and a tap right outside the temple. He told that last year the minor son of MLA Aslam Chaudhary was caught harassing a girl in the temple. He was beaten up by locals. Mahant Saraswati said that the board was put up 7-8 years ago to prevent the mischievous elements from a particular community from entering the temple.