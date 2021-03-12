Friday, March 12, 2021
Home World British Embassy in Bolivia supported November 2019 coup through 'civil society orgs' and media...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

British Embassy in Bolivia supported November 2019 coup through ‘civil society orgs’ and media to secure access to Lithium: Report

Eva Morales was forced to flee the country as a consequence of the persecution he faced. The protests against the coup attracted the use of lethal force and led to the death of many protesters.

OpIndia Staff
British Embassy in Bolivia supported November 2019 coup through 'civil society orgs' and media to secure access to Lithium: Report
Evo Morales (Image Credit: Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
2

Socialist Eva Morales stepped down as the president of Bolivia on the 10th of November 2019 after the head of the army demanded his resignation. The resignation was preceded by protests against ‘election irregularities’ after a report by the Organisation of American States (OAS) claimed that the incumbent president had won the elections the month before through unfair means.

Subsequently, Jeanine Áñez was installed as the interim president of Bolivia, in what was widely regarded as a coup. Eva Morales was forced to flee the country as a consequence of the persecution he faced. The protests against the coup attracted the use of lethal force and led to the death of many protesters.

Declassified UK has now reported that the British embassy in La Paz, the seat of Government in Bolivia, was quick to support the coup in order to secure its access of Lithium, or ‘white gold’. Bolivia has the second largest Lithium reserves, a metal that is used in making batteries.

Evo Morales had chosen a Chinese consortium in February 2019 as its strategic partner in a new $2.3-billion lithium project focusing on production from the Coipasa and Pastos Grandes salars. The coup regime, after it came to power, said that the deal was under scrutiny and it was ‘hoped’ that it could move forward under ‘right conditions’.

Declassified UK reported that one of the projects co-funded by the UK Embassy between 2019-20 was meant to “optimise Bolivia’s lithium exploration and production (in the Coipasa and Pastos Grandes salars) using British technology”. This particular project moved forward swiftly following the coup.

The Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), the main funder of the project, authorized its abstract on the 25th of November, two months after the coup. The IADB told Declassified UK in a statement, “The implementation of [grant] activities are conducted in close coordination with designated government authorities and their technical teams.”

The report says that the Foreign Office of UK refused to tell them whether the British Embassy’s $5000 contribution towards the Lithium project was made following the coup in November 2019. According to documents obtained by the media outlet, the objective was to “design and implement a satellite data-based application that can optimise exploration and exploitation of large/best lithium sources in the Coipasa and Pastos Grandes salars in Bolivia”.

Satellite Applications Catapult (SAC) was to implemented the project, an Oxford-based organisation “helping organisations harness the power of satellite-based services”. A third of SAC’s funding comes from the UK Government, the report said.

Furthermore, two days after the IADB’s final approval for the project, the UK Foreign Office transferred £33,220 to SAC as “programme spend”. While the department refused to tell the media outlet if it was for the lithium project, the IADB told them, “Coordination with the British Embassy has been particularly cooperative in search for synergies”.

In March 2020, four months after the coup, an “international seminar” was organised by the British Embassy in partnership with coup regime’s Ministry of Mining, attended by more than 300 officials of the global extractives sector. The keynote presentation was delivered by a British company, Watchman UK.

Foreign Office documents stated as per the report, “Watchman UK and other consultancies are now in line to offer services in this important field to a number of Bolivia mining companies who wish to achieve win-win solutions to their controversies with indigenous inhabitants and towns located in the area of influence of their activities”.

Evo Morales had blamed the USA and other international actors for the coup. Wikileaks cables had demonstrated that the US Embassy had worked with his opposition in order to oust his government. After his electoral victory in October 2019, the Washington based OAS cited “an inexplicable change” that “drastically modifies the fate of the election” for its now discredited report.

Declassified UK has reported that the OAS relied on inputs from the British Embassy for its discredited report. An alliance of civil society organisations, funded by the British Embassy, “coordinated an operation for citizens’ observation of the elections in 2019”.

The report reveals that the embassy’s preparations for the elections were unprecedented. 30 Bolivian journalists, trained by the Thomson Reuters Foundation (TRF) which the embassy spent £9,981 on, were trained on “verification techniques and pre-planning an election on coverage that is balanced, accurate and free of polarisation”.

The TRF claimed that it was training the journalists on “practical skills and tools to recognise fake news and attempts to influence the electorate with false information” ahead of the elections in Bolivia.

When elections were held again in October 2020, Evo Morales’ Movimiento al Socialismo secured a comprehensive victory winning 55% of the votes. Bolivia’s new president Luis Arce declared the country had ‘reclaimed’ Democracy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBolivia coup british embassy
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Theatre artist loses job after joining BJP, vocal Communist supporter behind the removal: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Although the 'cancel culture' in India is still in its nascent stage, leftists are pouncing on every possible opportunity to mainstream the financial and societal boycott of individuals on the basis of their political leanings.
News Reports

Protesting farmers stay in tents, two ‘farmer leaders’ stay in 3-star hotel with bill worth lakhs paid by scam-accused hotel owner: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The two farmer leaders, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Kulwant Singh Sandh, are two amongst 40 farmer leaders who have been spearheading this movement

Akhilesh Yadav heckles journalists, his supporters and security personnel assault and shove them: Here is what we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh labelled the victims as 'actors'. She also shared a photo of the injured Fareed Shamsi and wrote, "Wow, the group of CM's advisors, your acting performance was great."

NDTV pats itself on the back because it did better than a Hindi channel in the United Kingdom: Here is what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV on the 11th of March took to Twitter to pat itself on the back for doing a remarkable job in terms of TRP - in the UK.

“Undignified to even respond to allegations”: Election Commission issues stern response to TMC’s letter on ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Election Commission said that the memorandum submitted to it by TMC leaders is full of insinuations and averments

How Congress supporter lied, used wrong RTI response to allege Amit Shah was lying about bomb factories in Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale used MHA reply to his RTI query on Khalistanis in farmer protests as the reply to query on bomb factories in West Bengal

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Instagram celebrity claims that Zomato delivery executive broke her nose after argument, he says she threw a chappal at him

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
News Reports

India downgraded by around 25 unknown ‘experts’ working for an organisation advised by JNU leftist and Pakistani politician: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Democracy 2021 report by Swedish organisation V-Dem had downgraded India from a democracy to electoral autocracy
Read more
Crime

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,347FansLike
523,245FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com