Abhinav Delkar, son of late Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar who was found dead in a hotel last month, has made some serious allegations against Dadra and Nagar Haveli administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Abhinav Delkar has reportedly alleged in his police complaint that Praful Patel had demanded Rs 25 crore from his father. He further alleged that Patel wanted to take over Delkar’s educational trust.

Praful Patel wanted to usurp the land of SSR College for Pharmacy and Management: Delkar’s son

“Patel had demanded Rs 25 crore as extortion from my father and threatened to jail him under PASA (Puducherry Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act) if he doesn’t do so”, Abhinav alleged. He added, “Patel wanted to take control of SSR College for Pharmacy and Management, which is a renowned educational institute in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and belongs to a trust established by Delkar. Patel wanted to usurp the college’s land which is worth Rs 100 crore in today’s market and was intimidating Delkar through administrative actions”.

Abhinav Delkar had come to meet Maharashtra CM and Home Minister on March 9.

If a 7-term MP has to take such a step then you can realise the extent of harassment and humiliation. Maharashtra Govt & Mumbai Police should take action at the earliest: Abhinav Delkar, son of late MP Mohan Delkar, in Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

Patel conspired with key bureaucrats to harass Mohan Delkar: Delkar’s son

It has been further alleged by Abhinav Delkar that Patel conspired with some bureaucrats of Dadra and Nagar Haveli including District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP). He said that Patel had been harassing his father through various means for over a year and therefore his father took the extreme step. Abhinav’s statement was recorded on Tuesday by Marine Drive police. An FIR was registered on the basis of his statement. Abhinav has reportedly named nine people in his complaint including Praful Patel, DM Sandeep Singh, then SP Sharad Darade, deputy DM Apurva Sharma, sub-divisional officer Manasvi Jain, police inspector Manoj Patel and Rohit Yadav, Fatehsingh Chauhan and Dilip Patel (Talathi).

Mohan Delkar had said that he would be left with no option but to commit suicide if the harassment did not stop

Abhinav has reportedly mentioned several incidents in the FIR highlighting how his father was being harassed by the local administration. He pointed how his father’s name was removed from the official ceremony of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Liberation Day breaking a 66-year-old tradition just to humiliate him. He cited a letter of deputy DM Apurva Sharma dated September 2, 2020 in which his father was insulted. Delkar was not invited to another government function in which a Union Minister had reportedly participated. Abhinav alleged that an old case (CR 137/2003) was reopened against his father by police inspector Manoj Patel on the directions of then SP Sharad Darade. He alleged that Dilip Patel had made a false complaint against his father last month.

It was mentioned in the FIR that Mohan Delkar had made complaints on December 18, 2020 and January 19, 2021 to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Lok Sabha Standing Committee President Bhupendra Yadav against the accused people. “If harassment to me is not stopped, then I would be left with no option but committing suicide”, Delkar had said during the hearing of his complaint in Lok Sabha Standing Committee.

Patel and eight accused booked under various provisions of law

Police have booked Praful Patel and eight other accused under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3(1)(n), 3(1)(p), 3(2)(ii), 3(2)(va) of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances Mumbai’s Marine Drive hotel. He has been a seven time MP and been associated with Congress and BJP before joining the JDU in 2020.