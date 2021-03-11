Thursday, March 11, 2021
Home News Reports Administrator Praful Khoda Patel booked in Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar's suicide...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Administrator Praful Khoda Patel booked in Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar’s suicide case

It has been further alleged by Abhinav Delkar that Patel conspired with some bureaucrats of Dadra and Nagar Haveli including District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP). He said that Patel had been harassing his father through various means for over a year and therefore his father took the extreme step.

OpIndia Staff
Dadra Nagar Haveli administrator Praful Khoda Patel booked for abetting MP Mohan Delkar's suicide through harassment
The late Mohan Delkar (L), Praful Khoda Patel (R), images via Free Press Journal and Twitter
1

Abhinav Delkar, son of late Dadra and Nagar Haveli MP Mohan Delkar who was found dead in a hotel last month, has made some serious allegations against Dadra and Nagar Haveli administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Abhinav Delkar has reportedly alleged in his police complaint that Praful Patel had demanded Rs 25 crore from his father. He further alleged that Patel wanted to take over Delkar’s educational trust.

Praful Patel wanted to usurp the land of SSR College for Pharmacy and Management: Delkar’s son

“Patel had demanded Rs 25 crore as extortion from my father and threatened to jail him under PASA (Puducherry Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act) if he doesn’t do so”, Abhinav alleged. He added, “Patel wanted to take control of SSR College for Pharmacy and Management, which is a renowned educational institute in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and belongs to a trust established by Delkar. Patel wanted to usurp the college’s land which is worth Rs 100 crore in today’s market and was intimidating Delkar through administrative actions”.

Abhinav Delkar had come to meet Maharashtra CM and Home Minister on March 9.

Patel conspired with key bureaucrats to harass Mohan Delkar: Delkar’s son

It has been further alleged by Abhinav Delkar that Patel conspired with some bureaucrats of Dadra and Nagar Haveli including District Magistrate (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SP). He said that Patel had been harassing his father through various means for over a year and therefore his father took the extreme step. Abhinav’s statement was recorded on Tuesday by Marine Drive police. An FIR was registered on the basis of his statement. Abhinav has reportedly named nine people in his complaint including Praful Patel, DM Sandeep Singh, then SP Sharad Darade, deputy DM Apurva Sharma, sub-divisional officer Manasvi Jain, police inspector Manoj Patel and Rohit Yadav, Fatehsingh Chauhan and Dilip Patel (Talathi).

“If a 7-term MP has to take such a step, then you can realise the extent of harassment and humiliation. Maharashtra government and Mumbai police should take action at the earliest”, said Abhinav.

Mohan Delkar had said that he would be left with no option but to commit suicide if the harassment did not stop

Abhinav has reportedly mentioned several incidents in the FIR highlighting how his father was being harassed by the local administration. He pointed how his father’s name was removed from the official ceremony of Dadra and Nagar Haveli Liberation Day breaking a 66-year-old tradition just to humiliate him. He cited a letter of deputy DM Apurva Sharma dated September 2, 2020 in which his father was insulted. Delkar was not invited to another government function in which a Union Minister had reportedly participated. Abhinav alleged that an old case (CR 137/2003) was reopened against his father by police inspector Manoj Patel on the directions of then SP Sharad Darade. He alleged that Dilip Patel had made a false complaint against his father last month.

It was mentioned in the FIR that Mohan Delkar had made complaints on December 18, 2020 and January 19, 2021 to Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Lok Sabha Standing Committee President Bhupendra Yadav against the accused people. “If harassment to me is not stopped, then I would be left with no option but committing suicide”, Delkar had said during the hearing of his complaint in Lok Sabha Standing Committee.

Patel and eight accused booked under various provisions of law

Police have booked Praful Patel and eight other accused under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3(1)(n), 3(1)(p), 3(2)(ii), 3(2)(va) of the Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances Mumbai’s Marine Drive hotel. He has been a seven time MP and been associated with Congress and BJP before joining the JDU in 2020.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDadra Nagar Haveli, Maharashtra news, suicide case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From ‘attacked by 5 people’ to ‘it was an accident’: How Mamata Banerjee did a U-turn and police report confirmed eyewitness account

OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee said that when she was sitting on the bonnet of her car, suddenly the car crushed her legs, injuring her
News Reports

TMC’s Madan Mitra blames RSS for ‘attack’ on Mamata, compares it to Godhra carnage

OpIndia Staff -
While Mitra did not explicitly compare the incident with Mamata Banerjee to the Godhra carnage, that he believes that the incident would 'lead to Godhra like riots' could mean only one thing.

British activist Nigel Farage insists nobody in ‘History’ has done more for people of colour than British royalty: Here’s why he is patently wrong

Opinions Jinit Jain -
The British royal family has found itself mired in a raging storm after Meghan Markle levelled charges of racism against it

Geeta is ‘Radha Waghmare’: Hearing and speech impaired woman finally reunited with family after 20 years

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Geeta has gone missing and had somehow reached Pakistan. She was brought to India after the intervention of former MEA Sushma Swaraj.

Mumbai: 67-year-old Ahmad Shah arrested for raping stray dogs in Juhu area

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The NGO worker has informed the police that Ahmad Shah is a repeat offender and has been caught and warned against such acts by locals in the past too.

On Women’s Day when PM Modi was speaking about women entrepreneurship, Congress’ Bhupinder Hooda made women pull tractors

Politics Nirwa Mehta -
When party leaders like Senior Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi mouth off platitudes on women empowerment, party leaders are busy treating women like animals.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Zomato delivery executive breaks female customer’s nose after a heated argument over late delivery of food order

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
Crime

Gruesome murder of 14-year-old Hindu boy Mahesh Kolli by the family of his Muslim friend: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The incident was first reported on February 27 after the villagers recovered a dead body in the Bhima river a few kilometres away from the village. Mahesh Kolli was missing from February 22.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
523,111FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com