Dadra and Nagar Haveli Member of Parliament Mohan Delkar was found dead under mysterious circumstances Mumbai’s Marine Drive hotel. He has been a seven time MP and been associated with Congress and BJP before joining the JDU in 2020. Reportedly, a note in Gujarati, believed to be suicide note, has also been recovered. The content of the note are not yet known.

It is suspected that he committed suicide and body has been sent for post-mortem. He had fought and won 2019 general elections on independent ticket. He was associated with Congress from February 2009 and left the party just ahead of 2019 elections. From September 2019, he was a member of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, and later onboard Consultative Committee in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.