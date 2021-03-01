Monday, March 1, 2021
Home Sports Barcagate Scandal: Former FC Barcelona president Bartomeu arrested following raids at club offices
News ReportsSportsWorld
Updated:

Barcagate Scandal: Former FC Barcelona president Bartomeu arrested following raids at club offices

FC Barcelona under Bartomeu was accused of paying a third-party company to smear the reputation of past and current players as well as other presidential candidates.

OpIndia Staff
Former FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu
Image Credit: AFP
4

Former president of FC Barcelona Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested following a raid at the club’s offices by the Catalan Police, reports say. Former Barcelona CEO Oscar Grau and legal services head, Roman Gomez Ponti, have also been arrested over the ‘Barcagate scandal’.

FC Barcelona under Bartomeu was accused of paying a third-party company to smear the reputation of past and current players as well as other presidential candidates. The club had eventually denied the allegations before terminating its contract with I3 Ventures, the firm which handled the club’s social media accounts.

Local authorities had continued investigations into the matter even though an external audit by PricewaterhouseCoopers had cleared FC Barcelona of any wrongdoing. Initially, it was believed that only former player Xavi Hernandez and coach Pep Guardiola was attacked. But later, it was revealed that Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique were attacked as well.

FC Barcelona said in a statement, “Regarding the entry and search by the Catalan Police force this morning at the Camp Nou offices by order of the Instructing Court number 13 in Barcelona, which is in charge of the case relating to the contacting of monitoring services on social networks, FC Barcelona have offered up their full collaboration to the legal and police authorities to help make clear facts which are subject to investigation.”

“FC Barcelona express its utmost respect for the judicial process in place and for the principle of presumed innocence for the people affected within the remit of this investigation,” it added.

While Bartomeu denied any personal wrongdoing, he was forced to resign after 20,000 club members signed a petition calling for his ouster in order to avoid a vote of no-confidence. The election for the position of president is due to occur on Sunday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBartomeu arrested
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Law

“You better withdraw the petition, warna jo kaam karte ho wo bhi band ho jaega”: Delhi HC pulls up petitioner over frivolous PIL

OpIndia Staff -
A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court by a petitioner seeking directions from the court to the state of Himachal Pradesh to release water through Western Yamuna Canal

Don’t fall for propaganda! WhatsApp will not have to breach end-to-end-encryption to follow the new IT guidelines

OpIndia Explains RS Govind -
We're all well aware that the Govt of India has recently notified the new Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021

Gujarat 2002: The iconic photo(s) that were never taken and the question of ‘victimhood’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
How the 59 Karsevaks who were burnt alive were never the victims of violence for the 'liberals'

Leftist Historian, who got the book on Delhi riots de-platformed, gives ‘activist’ Malala Yousafzai platform to propagate anti-India narrative

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Malala, who had fled Pakistan after being shot at by Talibanis, has continued to peddle Pakistani propaganda against India.

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.

Recently Popular

News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
Crime

‘I’m Akhlaq you killed for one cow’: Islamic terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for placing bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence

OpIndia Staff -
In the threat message that is addressed to the Ambanis, the Jaish-Ul-Hind terrorists said, "Next time the SUV will ram into your fat kids car you if don't agree to the demands now".
Read more
News Reports

“A contest between my ball and your ball”: Netizens in splits after comments of Harsha Bhogle go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Harsha Bhohgle said that a cricket contest should be between bat and ball, not between bat and bat or ball and ball
Read more
Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
Crime

Father of Richa Bharti, the girl who had refused to distribute Quran to secure bail, shot dead in native Bihar village: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The father of the daring Bihar girl Richa Bharti has been shot down by assailants in her native village of Nalanda district in Bihar.
Read more
Editor's picks

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,199FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com