Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was slammed on social media after a photograph from his wedding went viral which showed his near and dear ones celebrate the occasion with crackers. Previously, he had urged people to ‘Say no to crackers’ during Diwali.

Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March. He has shared multiple photographs of his wedding on social media, one of which showed the momentous occasion being celebrated with crackers.

Netizens mocked the pacer for his hypocrisy.

There are two kinds of crackers:

as per @Jaspritbumrah93



Produce smoke Doesn’t produce pic.twitter.com/yv0lyPKpcn — अणिमा सोनकर (@AnimaSonkar) March 19, 2021

When @Jaspritbumrah93 bursts crackers at his

wedding, pure oxygen gets released in the air. When we burst on Deepavali, air gets polluted. #CelebrityHypocrisy https://t.co/AEjL6BLhn5 — Good Governance 🇮🇳 (@sri9011) March 19, 2021

According to @AnushkaSharma Holi Color affect Dogs but she kept mum on #SorrySheru & @Jaspritbumrah93 said bursting crackers on Diwali causes pollution but bursting crackers on his own wedding is eco-friendly as they produce oxygen!pic.twitter.com/9iN7iLmNUM — Gaurav Mishra ♂️ (@IAmGMishra) March 19, 2021

Happy married Life @Jaspritbumrah93 .

Btw where did you get these "Non polluting" crackers. https://t.co/t7qxeBNDrM — Harshith Sharma (@SharmaHarshith) March 19, 2021

Say No to Crackers on Diwali & khud ki shaadi me Say Yes to crackers. Ab pollution kidhar gaya? Kitne paiso me bika tha @Jaspritbumrah93? Khatna karwa lena. Doob mar chullu me



Bahut bada anti-Hindu nikla bhai tu to? Guys spread this till he doesn't repent. #Hypocrisy #hypocrites pic.twitter.com/HyZtKqPFE5 — Mayank Jindal (TC) (@MJ_007Club) March 19, 2021

Crackers used on diwali causes pollution.

But crackers on weddings produces oxygen. @Jaspritbumrah93 logic. pic.twitter.com/iFXonIN36Z — karthik 🇮🇳 (@i_skarthik) March 19, 2021

There has been a concerted effort to have crackers banned during Diwali in recent times but Hindus have consistently resisted the efforts by the Indian State and other busy-bodies to interfere with their traditions. Last year during Diwali, despite bans across large swathes of India, Hindus across the country celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers.

Due to the bans, however, the cracker industry suffered a great deal of losses.