Friday, March 19, 2021
Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

Netizens mocked the pacer for his hypocrisy.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: Jasprit Bumrah/Twitter
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was slammed on social media after a photograph from his wedding went viral which showed his near and dear ones celebrate the occasion with crackers. Previously, he had urged people to ‘Say no to crackers’ during Diwali.

Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March. He has shared multiple photographs of his wedding on social media, one of which showed the momentous occasion being celebrated with crackers.

There has been a concerted effort to have crackers banned during Diwali in recent times but Hindus have consistently resisted the efforts by the Indian State and other busy-bodies to interfere with their traditions. Last year during Diwali, despite bans across large swathes of India, Hindus across the country celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers.

Due to the bans, however, the cracker industry suffered a great deal of losses.

Searched termsJasprit Bumrah crackers
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

