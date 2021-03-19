Maharashtra: MBBS book linking COVID-19 outbreak to Tablighi Jamaat withdrawn after objections raised by Students Islamic Organisation

A reference book for the second-year students of MBBS in Maharashtra has created a stir after its contents linked the coronavirus outbreak in the country to the infamous Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March 2020. The book was later withdrawn after objections were raised for ascribing the COVID-19 outbreak to the event organised by the Islamic seminary.

An apology was issued by the authors of the third edition of the book titled ‘Essentials of Medical Microbiology’ for attributing the flare-up to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

The Students Islamic Organisation had raised objections over the claims made in the book. The organisation claimed there was no epidemiological study to conclude that the COVID-19 spread was hastened because of the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

Following the objection, the book’s authors – Dr Apurba Sastry and Dr Sandhya Bhat – apologised “if they inadvertently hurt the sentiments of a group of people”. The authors also assured that necessary changes will be made in the new edition.

The withdrawal of the book was also confirmed by a government official. The organisation has welcomed the decision to withdraw the reference book.

