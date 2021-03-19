Friday, March 19, 2021
Home News Reports Maharashtra: MBBS book linking COVID-19 outbreak to Tablighi Jamaat withdrawn after objections raised by...
News Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: MBBS book linking COVID-19 outbreak to Tablighi Jamaat withdrawn after objections raised by Students Islamic Organisation

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held in Nizamuddin Markaz in the first half of March. Scores of people who attended the event had later tested positive for the coronavirus. Many of them were later arrested and faced legal action.

OpIndia Staff
Maharashtra MBBS book links coronavirus outbreak to Tablighi Jamaat, withdrawn after outrage
Representative Image(Source: CNN News 18)
71

A reference book for the second-year students of MBBS in Maharashtra has created a stir after its contents linked the coronavirus outbreak in the country to the infamous Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March 2020. The book was later withdrawn after objections were raised for ascribing the COVID-19 outbreak to the event organised by the Islamic seminary.

An apology was issued by the authors of the third edition of the book titled ‘Essentials of Medical Microbiology’ for attributing the flare-up to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

The Students Islamic Organisation had raised objections over the claims made in the book. The organisation claimed there was no epidemiological study to conclude that the COVID-19 spread was hastened because of the congregation of Tablighi Jamaat.

Following the objection, the book’s authors – Dr Apurba Sastry and Dr Sandhya Bhat – apologised “if they inadvertently hurt the sentiments of a group of people”. The authors also assured that necessary changes will be made in the new edition.

The withdrawal of the book was also confirmed by a government official. The organisation has welcomed the decision to withdraw the reference book.

Tablighi Jamaat congregation and the spread of COVID-19

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held in Nizamuddin Markaz in the first half of March. Scores of people who attended the event had later tested positive for the coronavirus. Many of them were later arrested and faced legal action. At one point, the congregation had contributed to about 30 per cent of the total active cases in the country.

It was termed as a mega-spreader of coronavirus in India, as many as more than one-third of cases in India are linked to that event now. The Muslims who had attended the event, and their family members and those who came into contact with them are testing positive regularly, contributing to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The labelling of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation as the most potent COVID-19 hotspot was also precipitated by the fact that many of those who attended the event and tested positive for the coronavirus threw tantrums and misbehaved with the medical staff. A large number of Tablighi Jamaatis had reportedly spat on the doctors, nurses, ward-boys at the quarantine centres. In another instance, a few of the quarantined Tablighi Jamaat members were reported to have defecated in open.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Microsoft alleges its mail server were hacked by China-sponsored hackers, a brief look into various Chinese cyber-espionage groups

OpIndia Staff -
According to Microsoft, Chinese govt backed cyber-espionage group Hafnium was responsible for the attack on its mail server
News Reports

Republic TV vindicated as provisional attachment order of ED mentions India Today over 50 times in the context of ‘bribe for TRP’: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The ED order says that India Today, Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie, and News Nation had bribed panel houses to watch their channels

Protecting Arhtiya system was Congress’ poll promise: How Congress has served Arhtiyas and how ‘farmers’ protest is not about farmers at all

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh described the relationship between farmers and arhtiyas as 'age-old time-tested'.

Video shows Mansukh Hiren was with Sachin Vaze in a car owned by Shiv Sena leader a day after his bomb-laden Scorpio was parked...

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb case, was seen arriving at the Crime Branch unit in a Land Cruiser Prado along with Mansukh Hiren.

After 4 years of Yogi-Raj, I feel proud to be a UPwallah Bhaiya: Here is why

Opinions Shantanu Gupta -
When BJP named Yogi Adityanath as the CM, after their landslide victory, political pundits wrote him off - and how wrong were they

They could not solve Uri and Pulwama, but are after 20 gelatin sticks: Sanjay Raut casts doubt on NIA, downplays Antilia bomb case

Politics OpIndia Staff -
After giving clean chit to Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb scare case, Sanjay Raut cast aspersions against the NIA

Recently Popular

World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
World

USA: Local judge and former president of foundation that runs ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ for children arrested on 7 counts of child pornography

T Waraich -
Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme was arrested on Tuesday and charged on seven counts for possessing child pornography.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
News Reports

‘Asif urinated on Shivling, behaved indecently in the presence of women inside the temple,’ Shringi Yadav makes shocking disclosure

OpIndia Staff -
A day after his release, Shringi Yadav has now put out the chain of events that transpired last week inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,597FansLike
524,644FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com