Friday, March 26, 2021
Home News Reports Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

In an earlier video, Jarjis was seen inciting Muslims to take up arms against the government of India.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee(L), Maulana Jarjis(R)
Mamata Banerjee(L), Maulana Jarjis(R)
25

Radical Islamist preacher Maulana Jarjis, who was recently seen in a viral video reviling the kin of women as ‘bh*dwas’ for allowing them to roam around without a veil (purdah), had heaped praises on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. 

In a video dated 10 February 2021, Maulana Jarjis was seen not only extolling the TMC chief because she objected to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, but also tacitly urged the people of Bengal to support her in the upcoming assembly elections. The hate speech peddler hailed Banerjee as the only politician who has the courage of taking on PM Modi.

Source: YouTube

“People of Bengal, it is the moment of reckoning as the entire world has set its eyes upon you about your decision on the upcoming assembly elections. During an event in West Bengal, when Mamata came on the stage to address the gathering, she was greeted with Jai Shri Ram slogans. How courageously that lady responded to it,” Jarjis said.

This is not the first time that Maulana Jarjis has rallied behind Mamata Banerjee. Maulana Jarjis has been voicing support for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for sometime now. Reports say that he has been campaigning for TMC in Bengal.

A Zee Hindustan report had highlighted that Jarjis has been instigating Muslims in Bengal against BJP and PM Modi, indirectly pushing them to vote for TMC by spreading fear and hatred. Jarjis’ campaign has been highlighted in media multiple times for instigating hate, and violence.

Maulana Jarjis incites Muslims to take up arms against the government of India

In an earlier video, Jarjis was seen inciting Muslims to take up arms against the government of India. In December 2019, a video of the Maulana was uploaded in which he was seen making vulgar and derogatory remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill and falsely claimed them of being anti-Muslim. 

The Maulana in his hate speech audaciously said that if Modi or Shah try to throw them (referring to the Muslim community) out of the country he would take ‘jihad’ to the last corner of India. He said, “inke baap ke baap ke baap ki bhi takat nahi hain ki humme bahar nikaal de (their forefathers also do not have the gall to throw us out of the nation), humme nikaal ke toh dikha Modi, hum bhi jihad karne se peeche nahi hatengein (try throwing us out Modi, we will also not hesitate in waging jihad).”

Mamata Banerjee takes offence for being greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, walks out of Netaji’s birth anniversary celebrations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen walking out of the stage refusing to address the public gathered at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial for Netaji birth anniversary celebrations. WB CM Mamata Banerjee, who was sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lamented of “being disrespected” because she could not stand the slogans of Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata ki Jai, etc when she was invited to address the event.

Lashing out after hearing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, Mamata Banerjee lamented before walking off the stage: “Inviting people and then disrespecting them does not behove the government. This is a government programme, not a political party’s programme”.

When she was invited on to the stage to speak a few words, some people were chanting slogans of “Jai Shree Ram”, “Bharat Mata ki Ja”i and “Joy Bangla”. Getting offended by the slogans of Jai Shree Ram, Mamata Banerjee said that as a mark of protest against this ‘disrespect’, she would not say anything. Sulking, she walked off the stage even though several other dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, were on the stage.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On 23 January 2021, Mamata Banerjee had walked out of the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after being greeted with the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram"
News Reports

Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry and the Supreme Court verdict: All you need to know about the case

OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Supreme Court formulated a total of 5 questions pertaining to the case. All the questions were answered in favour of the Tata conglomerate.

After admitting Sunrise Hospital had only “temporary permission”, Uddhav Thackeray says “most people” died of COVID-19, not the fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that most of the patients who have died in Sunrise Hospital at Dreams Mall were on the ventilator

Where is ‘Bengal model’: A non-intellectual response to the intellectuals of Bengal

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As polling in Bengal draws near, a number of these artists and performers have taken to Youtube to tell us that they are not neutral.

Maharashtra govt goes after IPS officer Rashmi Shukla who tried to investigate transfer racket in 2020, BJP sees red: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Govt has placed more focus on punishing the whistleblower, Rashmi Shukla, who may have provided data to Devendra Fadnavis

If opposition political parties don’t criticise external vested interests, they will lose more support internally than gain globally

Opinions Guest Author -
India possesses the world’s fifth-largest economy and the third most powerful military as also remains the globe’s most lucrative market.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

OpIndia Staff -
According to recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Attempts of BBC to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,913FansLike
525,959FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com