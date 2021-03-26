Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

Radical Islamist preacher Maulana Jarjis, who was recently seen in a viral video reviling the kin of women as ‘bh*dwas’ for allowing them to roam around without a veil (purdah), had heaped praises on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

In a video dated 10 February 2021, Maulana Jarjis was seen not only extolling the TMC chief because she objected to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan, but also tacitly urged the people of Bengal to support her in the upcoming assembly elections. The hate speech peddler hailed Banerjee as the only politician who has the courage of taking on PM Modi.

Source: YouTube

“People of Bengal, it is the moment of reckoning as the entire world has set its eyes upon you about your decision on the upcoming assembly elections. During an event in West Bengal, when Mamata came on the stage to address the gathering, she was greeted with Jai Shri Ram slogans. How courageously that lady responded to it,” Jarjis said.

This is not the first time that Maulana Jarjis has rallied behind Mamata Banerjee. Maulana Jarjis has been voicing support for Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for sometime now. Reports say that he has been campaigning for TMC in Bengal.

A Zee Hindustan report had highlighted that Jarjis has been instigating Muslims in Bengal against BJP and PM Modi, indirectly pushing them to vote for TMC by spreading fear and hatred. Jarjis’ campaign has been highlighted in media multiple times for instigating hate, and violence.

Maulana Jarjis incites Muslims to take up arms against the government of India

In an earlier video, Jarjis was seen inciting Muslims to take up arms against the government of India. In December 2019, a video of the Maulana was uploaded in which he was seen making vulgar and derogatory remarks against PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as he rejected the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) bill and falsely claimed them of being anti-Muslim.

The Maulana in his hate speech audaciously said that if Modi or Shah try to throw them (referring to the Muslim community) out of the country he would take ‘jihad’ to the last corner of India. He said, “inke baap ke baap ke baap ki bhi takat nahi hain ki humme bahar nikaal de (their forefathers also do not have the gall to throw us out of the nation), humme nikaal ke toh dikha Modi, hum bhi jihad karne se peeche nahi hatengein (try throwing us out Modi, we will also not hesitate in waging jihad).”

Mamata Banerjee takes offence for being greeted with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, walks out of Netaji’s birth anniversary celebrations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen walking out of the stage refusing to address the public gathered at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial for Netaji birth anniversary celebrations. WB CM Mamata Banerjee, who was sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lamented of “being disrespected” because she could not stand the slogans of Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata ki Jai, etc when she was invited to address the event.

Lashing out after hearing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, Mamata Banerjee lamented before walking off the stage: “Inviting people and then disrespecting them does not behove the government. This is a government programme, not a political party’s programme”.

When she was invited on to the stage to speak a few words, some people were chanting slogans of “Jai Shree Ram”, “Bharat Mata ki Ja”i and “Joy Bangla”. Getting offended by the slogans of Jai Shree Ram, Mamata Banerjee said that as a mark of protest against this ‘disrespect’, she would not say anything. Sulking, she walked off the stage even though several other dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, were on the stage.