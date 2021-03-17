Women in a Meerut locality have stopped putting their underwear out to dry after two thieves were caught on camera stealing them. The two accused arrested by Meerut police in the case relating to the theft of the undergarments of women hanging out for drying in Sadar Bazar area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh have revealed the reason for the theft. The duo claimed to have done so for sexual pleasure. As per reports, they have stolen undergarments of at least ten women.

The two accused identified as Mohammand Romin and Mohammad Assak were arrested by the police on Tuesday. They are reportedly pursuing Bachelor of Arts (B.A.).

Accused admitted to having stolen undergarments of over 10 women for sexual pleasure

According to Jagran, Romin who is a resident of Sotiganj area of Meerut, told Station House Officer Sadar Bazar Vijendra Rana that he and other persons involved in the theft used to steal the undergarments of women for sexual pleasure. He admitted to having stolen the undergarments of more than 10 women so far. Police have recovered some undergarments from the him. Police are expecting the involvement of more persons in the matter. A search for the same will soon be conducted.

Merchants of Sadar Bazar alleged involvement of a gang targeting Hindu women

On Sunday, some merchants had protested at the Sadar Bazar police station alleging that a gang comprising of persons from a particular community has been stealing undergarments of women in Sadar Bazar area. According to the report, the culprits used to target Hindu colonies to steal the underwear of women from their houses. They had marked some posh colonies of the city for the theft and have been stealing the undergarments for about a month. The two arrested accused were captured in a CCTV camera stealing the undergarments of women hanging on a cloth stand outside a house in the area on March 14. From the CCTV recording the accused were identified as Romin and Akkas.

Video of accused stealing the undergarments from outside a house had gone viral

A video of two men stealing the undergarments hanging outside a house for drying while on their way to offer namaz had gone viral. In the video the two men, one of whom was wearing a skull cap, were seen arriving on a two wheeler. The person wearing the skull cap is seen getting off the two-wheeler and walking away to offer namaz while the other one steals the underwear and drives away with it.

A complaint was filed by a person named Sanjay Chaudhary at Sadar Bazar police station on March 14 claiming that he had recorded the video of two men stealing the underwear of his minor daughter. The police had filed a case under sections 379 (theft) and 509 (gesture made to outrage modesty of a woman).