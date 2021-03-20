Saturday, March 20, 2021
Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

As per the NGO, the accused Toufeek has gone missing ever since the video went viral. It is suspected that Toufeek has returned to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

Toufeek Ahmed sexually abuse female dog Cheenu in Mumbai/ Image Source: StreetdogsofBombay
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light in the Kalina area of Santacruz in Mumbai.

According to the reports, a 20-year-old Muslim youth identified as Toufeek Ahmed was caught on a CCTV surveillance camera sexually abusing a female dog. An FIR has been lodged against Ahmed for ‘unnatural sex’ at the Vakola police station.

Speaking to the media after lodging the complaint, Savita Mahajan, the chairperson of Animal Rescue And Care Trust (ARAC), said that they have also submitted all the electronic evidence, including the CCTV footage of the crime, which took place recently.

Thanking the Mumbai Police for assuring strict action, Mahajan said that the sexual abuse of a female dog named Cheenu was discovered recently when CCTV cameras were installed at the site where private cars are parked in order to prevent thefts of car parts.

“The accused man is a hawker who sells bread in the locality. In the CCTV video, he is clearly seen raping the dog, which is bestiality. After the FIR was lodged this week, the Valoka police went to his local address to nab him. However, he has reportedly left for his native place in Uttar Pradesh. We request the police to arrest him soon,” said Mahajan.

A case has been registered against Toufeek Ahmed at Vakola police under IPC section 377 for unnatural sex.

Toufeek Ahmed escaped after raping dog, says NGO

According to Street dogs of Bombay, a collective that works for the welfare of street dogs in Mumbai, Toufeek, who worked as a hawker selling bread on roads, raped female dogs at midnight.

In an Instagram post, the activist group said that a volunteer has now sent the rape victim Cheenu to Animal Rescue and Care and a report was filed at Vakola police station. The Police have visited the area to check dog Cheenu, said the NGO.

As per the NGO, the accused Toufeek has gone missing ever since the video went viral. It is suspected that Toufeek has returned to his hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

The horrific incident comes just a week after a 67-year-old man was arrested for raping dozens of stray dogs in suburban Andheri West.

Ahmad Shah arrested for raping over 30 stray dogs in Juhu area

Last week, a 67-year-old vegetable trader Ahmad Shah was arrested by DN Nagar police station for sexually abusing a dog at the Juhu Galli area. An NGO volunteer had caught Ahmad Shah raping a stray dog. A complaint was lodged by Vijay Mohnani from NGO Bombay Animal Rights, who submitted a video to the police in which Shah could be seen raping the dog.

The police reportedly suspect that the vegetable vendor has raped over 30 dogs between 3 am to 4 am in the night over a long period of time. He allegedly offered the animals meat and raped them while they ate. The accused even claimed that since he had been feeding the animals and the animals “did not object”, it is not a crime.

Soon after the horrific incident came to light, there was a massive uproar across the country. Several social media users took to social media to demand justice for the sexually harassed dog ‘Sheru’ and demanded strict action against Ahmad Shah. Netizens voiced their opinion on the internet by trending the “#SorrySheru” hashtag and expressed anguish over the increase in cases of dog rape in recent days.

This is the fourth case of dog rape that has been reported from Mumbai in the last few months. In October last year, an 8-year-old female canine named Noorie was raped inside the Galleria shopping complex in Powai, Mumbai. A week before, a 65-year-old man was arrested for raping a dog at the Nerul railway station complex in Navi Mumbai. 

