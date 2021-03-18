In the latest Prime Time with Ravish Kumar episode, Ravish Kumar has an extended meltdown as he attacked the Kejriwal government and accused it of trying to cosy up to the Centre.

Ravish Kumar starts his monologue by a strange ‘Dilli-billi’ poetry.

“दिल्ली के पीछे एक दिल्ली, दिल्ली के आगे एक दिल्ली, बोलो कितनी दिल्ली. आगे आगे दिल्ली, पीछे पीछे दिल्ली, पीछे पीछे दिल्ली, आगे आगे दिल्ली. भीगी दिल्ली भीगी बिल्ली, भीगी बिल्ली भीगी दिल्ली. दिल्ली के पीछे पड़ गई दिल्ली. इचक दिल्ली, बिचक दिल्ली, दिल्ली ऊपर दिल्ली, इचक दिल्ली. दिल्ली बन गई बिल्ली बिल्ली बिचक दिल्ली. एक बिल्ली के पीछे दिल्ली, एक दिल्ली के आगे बिल्ली, बोलो कितनी बिल्ली. तुम छोटी दिल्ली हम बड़की दिल्ली. हम बड़की दिल्ली, तुम छोटकी दिल्ली. ख़ूब घुमाओ जनता को, जनता बन जाए भीगी बिल्ली.”

“Delhi has one Delhi above it, Delhi has one Delhi ahead of it, how many Delhis are there? Delhi in the front, Delhi in the back, Delhi in the back, Delhi in the front. Wet Delhi, wet cat, wet cat, wet Delhi. Cat is after Delhi. One Delhi, two Delhi, Delhi above Delhi, one more Delhi. Delhi has become wet cat, angry cat. Delhi is behind one cat, one cat is in front of Delhi, how many cats? You are small Delhi, we are big Delhi. We are big Delhi, you are small Delhi. Take people for a ride, people become wet cats,” Ravish Kumar recited the gibberish.

Essentially, Ravish tries to take a jibe at Centre for not giving full statehood to Delhi but also criticises Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for straying from his anti-Hindu stand. He begins with hailing AAP government for taking stand against the Centre on issues like farm laws but insinuates that Kejriwal is also ‘saffronised’ since he promised to take the elderly in Delhi to Ayodhya for darshan. “When Big Delhi (Centre) brought up Ayodhya, Small Delhi (Kejriwal government) promised darshan in temple,” he said visibly upset at Kejriwal not having an anti-Ayodhya stand.

This, when Kejriwal has regularly maintained anti-Hindu stand, right from trying to show the Swastika being beaten up by a broom to questioning construction of the very same Ram Mandir.

Ravish Kumar’s monologue continues by explaining the transfer of power from the Delhi government to the nominated Lieutenant Governor in Delhi. Calling the Bill introduced by the Centre in Lok Sabha on Monday as ‘unconstitutional’, Ravish seems upset with the AAP government for not aggressively attacking the Centre. He says, “Arvind Kejriwal’s government is now left tongue-tied and forced to protest against the same Centre to protect their government in power”.

His displeasure over the AAP government not attacking the Centre enough was more evident when he brought in Faizan Mustafa, a so-called Indian academic and legal scholar to belittle the AAP government. Taking jibes at the Arvind Kejriwal government, they both were seen ranting over AAPs decision to support the Centre when J&K lost it’s statehood and declared a Union Territory. Faizan hinted that Arvind Kejriwal should not have supported the move as the same is now happening with the Delhi government.

This is not the first time Ravish has had a complete meltdown on his show. When the Rafale jets touched down in India, he recited a ‘Bablu Bablu Bablu’ poem as he appeared to have completely lost his mental balance.

Ravish has gone full crazy 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AvS05EezBn — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) July 29, 2020

In his show ‘Des Ki Baat’, Ravish talked about ‘Bablu’, whose name he found adorable. Speaking about a criminal named Bablu who escaped from police custody in Uttar Pradesh as Police kept looking for him, Ravish appealed to Bablu to return. At one point, one cannot figure out whether he is trying to say that Bablu may be innocent, because of his name, or whether he is being sarcastic.