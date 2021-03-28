The suspected second wave of coronavirus has reached the two premium institutions of Gujarat. The almost Covid-free campus of IIM-Ahmedabad has reported 40 cases of Covid-19 while IIT Gandhinagar has reported 25 confirmed cases.

Gujarat | 40 people including students and professors at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad have tested positive for COVID19: Mehul Acharya, Deputy Health Officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/TuySbNGm7n — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

As per a Republic report, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s Deputy Health Officer, Mehul Acharya, informed, “40 people including students and professors at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad have tested positive for COVID-19. In the tests conducted at the institute, 23 people were found positive (22 students and a professor) and they were isolated.”

IIM Ahmedabad released a statement on Saturday, “The IIM-A campus was almost COVID-free with only isolated cases till March 12. Subsequently, there was a rise in infections, mostly among students. Many of these cases are asymptomatic. All infected persons have been shifted to a quarantine hostel although they are asymptomatic. Staff, faculty and family members have been asked to quarantine themselves at home.”

The management also informed that the first five cases were reported on March 12 and 13. The statement read, “Subsequently there was a rise in infections, mostly among students. Many of these cases are asymptomatic.”

The release also stated that once a positive report is received, the infected students are immediately transferred into the quarantine hostel within an hour for treatment. Students who have tested positive or who have tested positive in the past are not permitted to sit for exams.

The IIM-Ahmedabad has been performing free RT-PCR tests for students and community members.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from IIT Gandhinagar confirmed that 25 students have tested positive and have been isolated. “No faculty or staff member has tested positive so far,” informed the spokesperson.

Recording a daily increase in cases, the Gujarat government has made it mandatory for travelers coming from other states to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

Gujarat currently has 10871 active cases of Covid-19 with the most being reported from Ahmedabad.