Monday, March 1, 2021
Individuals identifying as LGBT sees sharp rise in USA as Transgender and Bisexual population registers high growth, poll shows

The poll also shows that the most rapid growth has been among Bisexuals, Lesbians and Transgenders while the Gay population has remained fairly constant.

OpIndia Staff
Gallup poll shows exponential growth in LGBT population in USA
Image credit: Gallup
Gender has become an extremely politicized matter in western countries. With the ascendency of Gender Identity politics, there is increasing concern among citizens regarding the impact it has had in the younger generations. Now, a recent Gallup poll has emerged which shows an exponential rise of individuals identifying as LGBT among the youth in the United States.

The poll suggests that 15.9% of Generation Z (those born between 1997-2002) identify as part of the LGBT community while the same is 9.1% for Millennials (1981-96). The percentages for Generation X (born 1965-1980), Baby boomers (born 1946-1964) and Traditionalists (born before 1946) are 3.8%, 2.0% and 1.3% respectively. Overall, 5.6% of Americans identify as LGBT.

Gallup poll gender identity
Gallup poll

The poll also shows that the most rapid growth has been among Bisexuals, Lesbians and Transgenders while the Gay population has remained fairly constant. The percentage of Bisexuals has grown from 1.8% for Generation X to 5.1% for Millennials and 11.5% for Generation Z.

The transgender growth has been from 0.2% for Generation X to 1.2% for Millennials and 1.8% for Generation Z.

Gallup poll gender identity
Gallup poll

The growth has attracted concerns among political commentators. Daily Wire’s Matt said, “The number of kids who identify as LGBT, especially trans and bisexual, has absolutely skyrocketed. If you think this is a natural or organic development, you’re deluded. The media, Hollywood, and the school system actively recruit children into the LGBT ranks.”

Prominent journalist Glenn Greenwald, noting that lesbian activist have argued that masculine girls are now encouraged to identify as transgenders, said, “Clearly, the massive increase in Americans self-identifying as LGBT — an increase due overwhelmingly to more “bi” and trans self-identifiers — is partially a function of increased societal acceptance. But that’s clearly not the only factor. And I doubt it’s the primary one.”

Proponents of LGBT activism argue that the exponential rise is due to an environment where people feel more comfortable expressing their true gender identity. But that proposition remains controversial as not everyone believes that to be the case.

Abigail Shrier, in her book titled ‘Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters’, makes it very clear that teenage girls, who do not necessarily suffer from gender dysphoria, come to believe that they are ‘trapped in the wrong body’, as a consequence of which they undergo medical procedures that at least some of them come to regret later and others have their lives turned upside down.

US President Joe Biden’s nominee for the position of health secretary Dr Rachel Levine refused to answer whether she believes little children should be permitted to undergo sex change procedures without parental consent. There are legitimate concerns for India too since gender identity politics is making in roads in our country as well.

Searched termsGallup pill LGBT
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

