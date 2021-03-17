Wednesday, March 17, 2021
USA: Shooting inside Asian massage parlours in Georgia leaves 8 dead, suspect held

A 21-year-old man from Woodstock, Georgia, identified as Robert Aaron Long, has been arrested for allegedly gunning down eight people in three mass shootings at massage parlours in Atlanta and Cherokee county.

3 separate Asian massage parlours attacked in Georgia, USA
Georgia mass shooting led to death of 8. 21-year-old Suspect (in bottom right) arrested. (Images: AP News/USA Today)
On March 16, a 21-year-old man from Woodstock, Georgia, identified as Robert Aaron Long, has been arrested for allegedly gunning down eight people in three mass shootings at massage parlours in Atlanta and Cherokee county. As per reports, these parlours were primarily staffed by Asian women in Atlanta and a nearby suburb. Long was arrested by the police on Tuesday night, 240 KM south of Atlanta after an officer initiated a statewide manhunt.

Long allegedly killed 8 people in three shootings

According to the authorities, Long first opened fire on five people in Young’s Asian Massage Parlor near Acworth in Georgia’s Cherokee County at around 5 PM. The local sheriff’s office said in a statement that four of the victims died.

In less than an hour, he opened fire at two other massage parlours on Piedmont Road in Atlanta, killing four more people. According to the city police, they found three women shot dead inside Gold Spa. While checking the premises, they were called to another shooting across the street at Aromatherapy Spa, where one woman was killed.

Long was spotted by police driving a black SUV

According to the reports, police found surveillance video near the shooting spot in which the suspect was captured around 4:50 PM, minutes before the shooting. The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the suspect on Facebook Tuesday evening.

Undated photo of Long provided by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, in Georgia, identified as suspect in the shooting (Image: USA Today)

At around 8 PM, deputies in Crisp Country received information from Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds that Long was spotted by the Georgia State Patrol troopers and Crisp Country deputies travelling south driving a black SUV. A GSP trooper performed a PIT manoeuvre to stop him in Crisp Country, around 240 KM south of Atlanta. He was arrested and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

Police refused to confirm if the incident was racially motivated

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant was asked if the violence is connected to the nationwide anti-Asian hate crimes to which he said that that the investigation is at the initial stage. It was too early to speculate anything. “We’re in the very early stages of this, so we can’t make that determination just yet,” he said.

In a tweet, Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp said, “We deeply appreciate the quick apprehension of a suspect by @ga_dps  in coordination with local and federal law enforcement.”

Over 2,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate crimes

As per the data released by Stop AAPI Hate national coalition, there were over 2,800 incidents of hate crimes against Asians in 2020. The attacks on Asians spiked throughout the country in 2020 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

