Uttar Pradesh becomes first state in India to administer 20 lakh coronavirus vaccines

The vaccination drive in India started on 16th January 2021 for frontline workers. For senior citizens and for people age 45 years and above with co-morbidity, the vaccination started from 1st March 2021.

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the first state in India to administer 20 lakh Chinese coronavirus vaccines. CM Yogi Adityanath has directed the state administration to update the vaccination details on the portal every day by 5 PM.

On Sunday, the UP CM held a meeting at his official residence to take stock of the vaccination drive in the state. He said that the integrated command and control centre must be utilised for the vaccination purpose. Yogi said that while there has been a significant reduction in the infection rate, the threat of coronavirus still lingers. Hence, it is necessary to maintain vigilance.

UP CM said that through the E-Sanjeevani app, more and more people have taken benefit of online consultation with doctors. As per reports, almost 6 lakh people have consulted doctors online through the app. He said that more people should be connected through the app.

On Saturday, 22,984 people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh. 364 vaccination sessions are conducted in which Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered. 14,85,447 people have been registered first dose while 5,29,142 people have been registered second dose in Uttar Pradesh. In India, over 2 crore people have been vaccinated till now. On Saturday itself 14,24,693 people were vaccinated in India.

