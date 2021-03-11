A video of two women wrestling with each other in full public view in a village has been doing rounds on social media. In the viral video from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, two women can be seen pulling each other’s hair, as a man and a woman make unsuccessful efforts to stop the fight. The man asks them to let go of each other but the two women continue to wrestle rolling on the ground. He eventually walks away leaving the two fighting.

Two small kids, apparently belonging to either of them, can be seen crying seeing the two fight with each other. However, the women pay no heed to either their cries or the locals’ appeals to stop fighting. Both of them can be seen exchanging blows and kicking each other. Meanwhile, another man intervenes to stop the two towards the end of the video. It is not yet known why the women were fighting in public like that.

प्रकरण संज्ञान में है स्थानीय पुलिस बल मौके पर जाकर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है मौके पर कानून व्यवस्था संबंधी कोई समस्या नहीं है । — Raebareli Police (@raebarelipolice) March 11, 2021

However, responding to the video shared on Twitter, Raebareli police said they have taken cognisance of the matter after receiving complaint about the fight and the appropriate action would be taken in the matter.

Fight between wives of Brijesh Nirmal and Rashid, case filed

According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday in Etora village in Unchahar Kotwalil region in UP. The women who were fighting are the wives of Brijesh Nirmal and Rashid. Reportedly, the fight started with a minor argument between the two women fro the same village, but soon it turned violent and the two women started a violent physical fight. Brijesh Nirmal’s wife Chandrakali was severely injured in the fight. Afterwards, Chandrakali lodged a complaint with the Unchahar police station against the other woman, after which the police registered a case in the matter. Unchahar Kotwalil OC Binod Singh said that legal actions are being taken in the matter on the basis of the complaint filed by the woman injured in the fight.