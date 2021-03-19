Friday, March 19, 2021
Home News Reports West Bengal: Illegal bombs manufactured ahead of elections to terrorise public, says CRPF
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

West Bengal: Illegal bombs manufactured ahead of elections to terrorise public, says CRPF

Speaking to News 18, DG, CRPF Kuldeep Singh said that illegal bombs are manufactured in West Bengal during elections to terrorise the public.

OpIndia Staff
Terror groups in West Bengal
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (via DNA)
5

The poll-bound state of West Bengal is infamous for the incidents of political violence and bomb attacks that frequently come to light from the state. From attacks on political rivals to clashes, West Bengal is witnessing such incidents irrespective of elections. In yet another case of political violence in West Bengal, about a dozen crude bombs were hurled allegedly by TMC workers at the office-cum-residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh yesterday.

Time and again, allegations have been made of political patronage being given to anti-social elements and illegal bomb makers. However, what is far more troubling is that the investigations conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in cases of bomb blasts have revealed the presence of a Pakistani terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in the state.

According to a report of News 18, security forces deployed in the state ahead of elections are planning to unearth the illegal weapon factories operating in the state before the Assembly elections start.

Speaking to News 18, DG, CRPF Kuldeep Singh said that illegal bombs are manufactured in West Bengal during elections to terrorise the public.

“These kinds of bombs like petrol bombs, like sutli bombs, like different kinds of other bombs are manufactured in Bengal during the time of elections for terrorising the public and other things. And if you dominate the area and keep on searching like cordon and search operations in the villages, in ghettos, in those areas where those kinds of elements stay and store these kinds of elements, so, once we round them up, once we seize these materials, the likelihood of these things happening during elections would reduce”, said Singh.

Head of Bangladesh based terror group sentenced to 29 years in jail for his role in Burdwan bomb blast

As per the report, the NIA has found cross-border terror links during the investigation of the Burdwan IED blast case that took place in 2014 in West Bengal. Two were reported dead in the blast that took place in a rented house.

A special NIA court sentenced a Bangladeshi national and head of terrorist group Jamat-ul-Mujahidin Bangladesh named Kausar to 29 years in prison for his involvement in the Burdwan bomb blast. Kausar is reportedly accused by the NIA of attempting to radicalise, recruit and train young men to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established governments of India and Bangladesh.

NIA files charge sheet against persons from West Bengal and Kerala in Al-Qaeda module case

In the Al-Qaeda module case, the NIA filed a charge sheet against nine persons arrested from West Bengal and Kerala. The investigation in the Nimtita bomb blast has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Last month, a crude bomb was hurled at Minister of state for labour Jakir Hussain when he was walking towards Nimtita railway station to board a train. Over 20 people were injured in the blast.

Considering the history of political violence and bomb blasts of the state, the Election Commission as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs had justified the holding of Assembly elections in 8 phases. However, conducting elections in a peaceful and non-violent manner is going to be a challenge for the security forces as the incidents of violence have started taking place even before the first phase of elections has started.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Video footage shows Mansukh Hiren was with Sachin Vaze a day after his bomb-laden Scorpio was parked outside Antilia: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb case, was seen arriving at the Crime Branch unit in a Land Cruiser Prado along with Mansukh Hiren.
Opinions

After 4 years of Yogi-Raj, I feel proud to be a UPwallah Bhaiya: Here is why

Shantanu Gupta -
When BJP named Yogi Adityanath as the CM, after their landslide victory, political pundits wrote him off - and how wrong were they

They could not solve Uri and Pulwama, but are after 20 gelatin sticks: Sanjay Raut casts doubt on NIA, downplays Antilia bomb case

Politics OpIndia Staff -
After giving clean chit to Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb scare case, Sanjay Raut cast aspersions against the NIA

NIA seizes 2 more luxury SUVs linked to Sachin Vaze in Antilia Bomb Scare case, one of them owned by a Shiv Sena leader

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NIA seized a Mercedes Benz ML 250 CDI and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado owned by a Shiv Sena leader in the Antilia bomb scare case

Activist group accuses Congress supporter Saket Gokhale of using crowdfunding money for drugs, complains to NCB

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier an AAP supporter named Amit Behere has accused Saket Gokhale of cheating people by filing bogus RTIs and petitions.

‘He had committed unpardonable mistakes’: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admits Param Bir Singh’s transfer was not a routine one

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was yesterday transferred and posted as DG Home Guard amidst shocking revelations in the Antilia bomb scare

Recently Popular

World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
World

USA: Local judge and former president of foundation that runs ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ for children arrested on 7 counts of child pornography

T Waraich -
Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme was arrested on Tuesday and charged on seven counts for possessing child pornography.
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
News Reports

‘Asif urinated on Shivling, behaved indecently in the presence of women inside the temple,’ Shringi Yadav makes shocking disclosure

OpIndia Staff -
A day after his release, Shringi Yadav has now put out the chain of events that transpired last week inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,592FansLike
524,643FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com