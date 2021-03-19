West Bengal: Illegal bombs manufactured ahead of elections to terrorise public, says CRPF

The poll-bound state of West Bengal is infamous for the incidents of political violence and bomb attacks that frequently come to light from the state. From attacks on political rivals to clashes, West Bengal is witnessing such incidents irrespective of elections. In yet another case of political violence in West Bengal, about a dozen crude bombs were hurled allegedly by TMC workers at the office-cum-residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh yesterday.

Time and again, allegations have been made of political patronage being given to anti-social elements and illegal bomb makers. However, what is far more troubling is that the investigations conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in cases of bomb blasts have revealed the presence of a Pakistani terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in the state.

According to a report of News 18, security forces deployed in the state ahead of elections are planning to unearth the illegal weapon factories operating in the state before the Assembly elections start.

West Bengal’s bomb culture.



Bengal’s saga of blood & violence.



NIA points to terror groups in the state.@Arunima24 brings you a report.



Join @shreyadhoundial on #News18Debrief#BattleForBengal pic.twitter.com/G8Ts3UnDq2 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 18, 2021

Speaking to News 18, DG, CRPF Kuldeep Singh said that illegal bombs are manufactured in West Bengal during elections to terrorise the public.

“These kinds of bombs like petrol bombs, like sutli bombs, like different kinds of other bombs are manufactured in Bengal during the time of elections for terrorising the public and other things. And if you dominate the area and keep on searching like cordon and search operations in the villages, in ghettos, in those areas where those kinds of elements stay and store these kinds of elements, so, once we round them up, once we seize these materials, the likelihood of these things happening during elections would reduce”, said Singh.

Head of Bangladesh based terror group sentenced to 29 years in jail for his role in Burdwan bomb blast

As per the report, the NIA has found cross-border terror links during the investigation of the Burdwan IED blast case that took place in 2014 in West Bengal. Two were reported dead in the blast that took place in a rented house.

A special NIA court sentenced a Bangladeshi national and head of terrorist group Jamat-ul-Mujahidin Bangladesh named Kausar to 29 years in prison for his involvement in the Burdwan bomb blast. Kausar is reportedly accused by the NIA of attempting to radicalise, recruit and train young men to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the democratically established governments of India and Bangladesh.

NIA files charge sheet against persons from West Bengal and Kerala in Al-Qaeda module case

In the Al-Qaeda module case, the NIA filed a charge sheet against nine persons arrested from West Bengal and Kerala. The investigation in the Nimtita bomb blast has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Last month, a crude bomb was hurled at Minister of state for labour Jakir Hussain when he was walking towards Nimtita railway station to board a train. Over 20 people were injured in the blast.

Considering the history of political violence and bomb blasts of the state, the Election Commission as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs had justified the holding of Assembly elections in 8 phases. However, conducting elections in a peaceful and non-violent manner is going to be a challenge for the security forces as the incidents of violence have started taking place even before the first phase of elections has started.