WB: Family accuses TMC councillor of abducting minor girl, victim remains missing

In a major development, the father of a minor girl has accused a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor and others of abducting his daughter from the Malda district of West Bengal, reported Sangbad Pratidin.

As per reports, the girl is a resident of Ward No.28 in Ghorapir in the Shakuntala Park area of Malda. The victim’s father informed, “My daughter is 13 years and 5 months old. On February 8, she went missing from the house at around 4 pm. I registered a missing complaint with the police, on the same day, at 8 o’clock in the night. I learnt that 5 people have abducted my daughter.”

He revealed, “On February 9, I got to know that five people by the name of Sultan Shaikh, Asgar Shaikh, Akbar Shaikh, Mun Shaikh and Chotu Shaikh kidnapped her. The TMC councillor of Ward No. 28 is behind the incident. These men would frequently visit our neighbourhood. I had objected to it. Later, the councillor’s supporters attacked my house. They had told me to send my daughter away from here, and get her married.”

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Sangbad Pratidin)

Victim’s family accuses police of non-cooperation, girl remains missing

The victim’s father has also accused the English Bazar Police of non-cooperation. He said that the cops refused to file a First Information Report (FIR). He said, “We had to file a case in the court. Even after that, the police and the district administration did not take action. I haven’t found my daughter as of yet. It has been 22 days.” “The councillor is behind the incident. He has warned that he will stop the police from taking action,” the helpless father lamented.

He informed that all the accused, who are involved in the forced disappearance of his daughter, have been roaming freely. “They have threatened to kill me if I do not withdraw the court case. The cops are not taking any action. Where should I look for my daughter? You (the media) should also help in searching for my daughter. We are not finding any clue to trace her. I want my daughter back and the culprits arrested,” he added.

Family sits on hunger strike, TMC dubs incident as ‘political conspiracy’

Faced with police inaction in recovering the victim and the barrage of incoming threats, the family members sat on a hunger strike on Monday night in the Fuara More area of Malda. “It’s been 22 days, I don’t know if the girl is alive at all,” the minor girl’s father said. He has demanded stringent action against the TMC councillor and the other accused men. It is notable here that the local Bajrang Dal has come forward to support the family. On the contrary, the Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of ‘staging a drama’ ahead of the West Bengal elections.