Sunday, March 7, 2021
Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes

OpIndia Staff
Tweet on hijab by Chinese official in Pakistan offends Muslims
2

China’s Cultural Counsellor in Pakistan, Zhang Heqing on Saturday tweeted a video of a Chinese girl dancing with a caption urging women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes.

Hijab is an Islamic veil worn by women in presence of male outside of their family. Many consider it is a symbol of oppression.

Heqing’s tweet, however, did not go down too well, especially with Pakistanis.

Many Pakistanis pointed out that this tweet of his might have damaged the Pakistan-China relationship.

Some even asked him to respect the Pakistani culture.

Many Pakistanis also urged fellow Pakistanis to report Heqing’s tweet.

Some Pakistanis urged the authorities to take action against the Chinese national residing in Pakistan and insulting Islam.

Heqing has time and again indulged in amplifying anti-India fake and misleading news, most recently during the Ladakh standoff in June 2020.

