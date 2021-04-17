Actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor took to social media websites to announce that he has been infected with the virus.

“COVID-Positive, Mood and Spirit-Super Positive. Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID 19. As a part of the precautions, I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care.. But Don’t Worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I’m always there for you all,” Sonu Sood tweeted.

Sood has been latest in the list of actors infected with the coronavirus. In the last few days, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and others had tested positive for COVID-19.

The development comes days after the actor got vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine. On April 7, Sood posted on social media websites that he took the vaccine for Covid-19 prevention at a hospital in Amritsar, Punjab.

The actor had also launched “Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life”, an initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated and raise awareness.