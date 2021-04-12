Monday, April 12, 2021
Home Economy and Finance Adani announces deal with Flipkart for new data centre and logistics facility, 'Ambani-Adani' social...
Economy and FinanceNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Adani announces deal with Flipkart for new data centre and logistics facility, ‘Ambani-Adani’ social media warriors now want to boycott Flipkart

Flipkart is to set up its third data centre at AdaniConnex's Chennai facility. In addition, Adani Logistics Ltd will construct a new 534,000 sq feet fulfilment centre at their logistics hub in Mumbai. The fulfilment centre will be leased out to Flipkart.

OpIndia Staff
FlipKart-Adani announce partnership for data centre and logistics facility
FlipKart (L), image via Mint, logistic, representational image (R), via Manufacturing Today India
36

The Adani Group and Indian e-commerce major Flipkart on Monday announced that they have entered into a strategic and commercial partnership. As per reports, Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics Limited to strengthen its supply infrastructure enhance its customer serving capacities.

Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani announced on Twitter that in the two-prong partnership, AdaniConneX will build Flipkart’s new Tier 4 data centre and Adani Logistics, India’s leader in logistics, will build Flipkart’s 534,000 sqft fulfilment centre.

Flipkart is to set up its third data centre at AdaniConnex’s Chennai facility. In addition, Adani Logistics Ltd will construct a new 534,000 sq feet fulfilment centre at their logistics hub in Mumbai. The fulfilment centre will be leased out to Flipkart.

As per a report in LiveMint, the fulfilment centre is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2022. It will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point.

Gautam Adani asserted that the new deal between Adani and Flipkart is going to create thousands of jobs.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart, has stated, “The Adani Group is unmatched in the way it has gone about building infrastructure across India. What it brought to us was a unique combination of logistics, real estate, green energy, and data centre infrastructure capabilities.”

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Ambani-Adani’ rant resonates with ‘liberals’

The new deal between Flipkart and Adani may be a milestone for Indian companies, with two Indian corporate houses coming together to build up infra for data centres and logistics. But the anti-entrepreneur political slandering against Indian corporate houses that has been fanned by the likes of Rahul Gandhi seems to drive some people to perceive job providers and wealth creators as the ‘enemy’.

The mentality of slandering against Indian corporate giants was seen on social media when many handles started announcing that they would be ‘boycotting’ Flipkart, for entering into a deal with Adani.

Some Twitter users were seen announcing that they would no longer buy anything from Flipkart.

Image from twitter

A user named Rupa Gulab said that she/he liked Flipkart but she/he will have to stop buying from them because she/he doesn’t want Adani to access their data.

Image from Twitter

Some more people shared similar views, claiming that they should also ask Bollywood actors like Alia Bhat and Varun Dhawan not to endorse Flipkart.

Image via Twitter

A person named Vivian Marwaha, who claims to have written for Times of India and Washington Post, said that the agreement between Flipkart and Adani Group means Adani Group is ‘siding with Flipkart’ against Jio and Amazon and every tech company trying to scale in India will have to pay ‘tribute’ to Ambani or Adani so the government allows it to operate.

Image via Twitter

It is notable here that Congress prince Rahul Gandhi has been ranting against Ambani and Adani, two of India’s largest business houses, for some strange reason. He claims in every rally and speech that the government of India is ‘favouring’ Ambani and Adani and constantly tries to paints the two corporate giants as the ‘people’s enemy’. So far, he has not provided any solid reason, any evidence of scam or a valid argument. However, the supporters of Congress and opposition parties seem to swallow the constant rants and repeat the rhetorical attacks against two of India’s largest job creators.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Law

Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 50,000 on Former UP Shia Waqf Broad Chairman for his PIL to remove verses promoting Jihad from...

OpIndia Staff -
SC imposed Rs 50,000 fine on Syed Wasim Rizvi for his PIL to remove 26 verses of the Quran for promoting terrorism and jihad.
News Reports

Gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was suffering from illness in Punjab, recovers miraculously in UP but has been trying to ‘fall ill’ again ever since

OpIndia Staff -
On Monday (April 12), Mukhtar Ansari will be presented before a Court in Uttar Pradesh. The case pertains to the assault of a janitor and Deputy jailor in Lucknow.

Shops burnt, stones pelted on police in Baran, Rajasthan after 3 Muslim men stabbed one Kamal Singh: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shops burnt, police personnel injured, stone pelting, fire department vehicles attacked in Chhabra, Rajasthan.

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest 4 Muslim men for putting up posters of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, hurling expletives, AIMIM protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Balaghat Police arrested four Muslim men for pasting posters against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati on Jama Masjid Road

‘They came with bombs’: Eyewitness reveals how Anand Burman was killed in West Bengal for working for the BJP

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Anand Burman, a BJP voter, was killed during the violence that ensued in the 4th phase of the elections in West Bengal.

Recently Popular

Media

Watch: Arnab Goswami’s special message for Barkha Dutt after Sachin Vaze lands in Taloja Jail

OpIndia Staff -
Without explicitly naming Barkha Dutt, Arnab Goswami slammed the journalist for celebrating his unlawful arrest.
Read more
News Reports

After explosive Clubhouse confessions, Prashant Kishor starts building ground to blame only Mamata Banerjee if Bengal is lost: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -
While trying to fire-fight fall-out from Clubhouse conversation, Prashant Kishor has set narrative to blame Mamata Banerjee and TMC for West Bengal loss
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra Congress leader slams Aaditya Thackeray for clearing Rs 3,693 crores to renovate bungalows of Shiv Sena corporators

OpIndia Staff -
Janardan Chandurkar requested governor to intervene after Aaditya Thackeray allotted Rs3,693 crores to Shiv Sena corporators
Read more
News Reports

Asked BARC to pay if they wanted to avoid torture: Sachin Vaze, money laundering and the Rs 30 lakh bribe in TRP case

OpIndia Staff -
Citing sources, TOI reported that BARC officials had admitted to the ED about making such a payment to Sachin Vaze via an inspector.
Read more
News Reports

Rafiqul Islam Madani: All you need to know about the Bangladeshi dwarf cleric who preaches Islamic radicalism and wants to capture Delhi

Dibakar Dutta -
"If we have to be martyred opposing Modi, then, we are all willing to be martyred", Rafiqul Islam Madani had said ahead of Modi's Bangladesh visit
Read more
News Reports

Lutyens journalist speaking ‘truth to the power’ by discussing Mamata Banerjee’s toilet routine

OpIndia Staff -
An embarrassed Prashant Kishor jokingly asked the Lutyens journalist, "Am I expected to answer this also?"
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
528,610FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com