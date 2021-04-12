The Adani Group and Indian e-commerce major Flipkart on Monday announced that they have entered into a strategic and commercial partnership. As per reports, Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics Limited to strengthen its supply infrastructure enhance its customer serving capacities.

Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart is our new strategic partner. In the two-prong partnership, AdaniConneX will build their new Tier 4 data centre and Adani Logistics, India's leader in logistics, will build their 534,000 sqft fulfilment centre. Thousands of new jobs in Mumbai. — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 12, 2021

Adani Group’s chairman Gautam Adani announced on Twitter that in the two-prong partnership, AdaniConneX will build Flipkart’s new Tier 4 data centre and Adani Logistics, India’s leader in logistics, will build Flipkart’s 534,000 sqft fulfilment centre.

Flipkart is to set up its third data centre at AdaniConnex’s Chennai facility. In addition, Adani Logistics Ltd will construct a new 534,000 sq feet fulfilment centre at their logistics hub in Mumbai. The fulfilment centre will be leased out to Flipkart.

As per a report in LiveMint, the fulfilment centre is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2022. It will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point.

Gautam Adani asserted that the new deal between Adani and Flipkart is going to create thousands of jobs.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart, has stated, “The Adani Group is unmatched in the way it has gone about building infrastructure across India. What it brought to us was a unique combination of logistics, real estate, green energy, and data centre infrastructure capabilities.”

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Ambani-Adani’ rant resonates with ‘liberals’

The new deal between Flipkart and Adani may be a milestone for Indian companies, with two Indian corporate houses coming together to build up infra for data centres and logistics. But the anti-entrepreneur political slandering against Indian corporate houses that has been fanned by the likes of Rahul Gandhi seems to drive some people to perceive job providers and wealth creators as the ‘enemy’.

The mentality of slandering against Indian corporate giants was seen on social media when many handles started announcing that they would be ‘boycotting’ Flipkart, for entering into a deal with Adani.

Some Twitter users were seen announcing that they would no longer buy anything from Flipkart.

A user named Rupa Gulab said that she/he liked Flipkart but she/he will have to stop buying from them because she/he doesn’t want Adani to access their data.

Some more people shared similar views, claiming that they should also ask Bollywood actors like Alia Bhat and Varun Dhawan not to endorse Flipkart.

A person named Vivian Marwaha, who claims to have written for Times of India and Washington Post, said that the agreement between Flipkart and Adani Group means Adani Group is ‘siding with Flipkart’ against Jio and Amazon and every tech company trying to scale in India will have to pay ‘tribute’ to Ambani or Adani so the government allows it to operate.

It is notable here that Congress prince Rahul Gandhi has been ranting against Ambani and Adani, two of India’s largest business houses, for some strange reason. He claims in every rally and speech that the government of India is ‘favouring’ Ambani and Adani and constantly tries to paints the two corporate giants as the ‘people’s enemy’. So far, he has not provided any solid reason, any evidence of scam or a valid argument. However, the supporters of Congress and opposition parties seem to swallow the constant rants and repeat the rhetorical attacks against two of India’s largest job creators.