Sunday, April 18, 2021
Home News Reports Bomb scare on AirAsia flight bound for Delhi from Bengaluru. Here is what we...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bomb scare on AirAsia flight bound for Delhi from Bengaluru. Here is what we know so far

Investigation has narrowed down to 12 passengers who might be responsible for threat note based on handwriting analysis.

OpIndia Staff
Bomb scare at Bengaluru-Delhi Air Asia India flight, 12 suspects identified
Representative Image (Photo Credits: India TV)
6

On Saturday (April 17), an AirAsia India flight travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi was subjected to a bomb scare after the flight captain discovered a threat note in the washroom, reported The Times of India. It must be mentioned that the flight was scheduled to travel to Srinagar, after reaching Delhi.

The flight (15-741) departed from Bengaluru at about 11:30 am. When the journey was close to completion, flight Captain Kiran Sangwan discovered a note threatening about a bomb blast. “There is a bomb on board I will blast as on as it reaches Delhi,” the note emphasised. Captain Sangwan immediately alerted the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the situation at hand. He sought a ‘priority landing’ at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 1:53 pm.

The ATC briefed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who then formed a threat assessment panel as per the procedure. The flight landed at the IGI airport at 2:07 pm and was taken to the bay area instead of the operational area. Following that, a total of 159 passengers were asked to deboard along with their handbags. The CISF personnel then checked the aircraft, luggage, and the passengers. The security forces soon realised that the threat note was a hoax. After a few hours, the aircraft was allowed to fly again.

Investigation narrows down to 12 people

Meanwhile, the investigation in the case was narrowed down to just 12 passengers, on the basis of profiling and handwriting test. A police investigation has now been initiated in the bomb scare cases. The statement of the flight crew has been recorded while the 12 suspects were taken to the IGI police station. The remaining 143 passengers were allowed to go. Cops are now matching their handwriting samples with that of the handwriting on the threat note.

AirAsia releases statement following the bomb scare case

While speaking about the matter, an AirAsia India spokesperson said: “Flight 15 741 from Bengaluru to New Delhi on Saturday was subject to a bomb threat while en route. The crew took all necessary precautions and landed at Delhi uneventfully. The aircraft was taken to an isolation bay till cleared by authorities and all guests and crew were deplaned safely. Security procedures were initiated as per laid down norms and an investigation is currently ongoing.”

The spokesperson further added, “AirAsia regrets the disruption in travel plans of our guests on account of circumstances beyond our control. We are reaching out and providing all possible assistance to all our affected guests. Aircraft search completed by authorities and clearance has been given. Aircraft moved out from isolation bay to operational bay.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsair asia, air asia bomb threat
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
News Reports

From fake Remdesivir in Sharad Pawar’s constituency to fake RT-PCR reports: Thugs are having a free run in Maharashtra amid pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple cases of such fake RTPCR and fake Remdesivir have emerged from various parts of the country amid the surge in coronavirus pandemic.

After finishing rallies in all poll bound states amid rising COVID cases, Rahul Gandhi ‘cancels’ future rallies in Bengal where Congress has no chance

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held massive rallies in all poll bound states amid the rising coronavirus cases

Rahul Gandhi criticises rallies four days after addressing massively crowded rally in Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress party has been boasting about large crowds at the rallies of Rahul Gandhi, hoping to project it as the turn of the party's political fortunes.

Uttarakhand BJP leader Suhail Pasha resigns after video shows him boasting about making village ‘Pandit-free’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Suhail Pasha said, "We already have a mosque in place. We don't have any such necessity to (offer prayers in the market) but we will do so to create chaos."

Devendra Fadnavis alleges harassment by Uddhav govt to Remdesivir supplier as Maharashtra struggles with coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis informed that a Maharashtra minister’s OSD had called company officials and questioned threateningly as to why the provisions were made at the request of the opposition party.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have shared a video claiming that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

Controversial Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the AIMPLB passes away: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has passed away on Saturday.
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar after Dharma Productions fires Kartik Aryan, tells them not to ‘force him to hang himself’ like SSR

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Karan Johar and Dharma Productions after Kartik Aryan was fired from Dostana 2.
Read more
Media

Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire spreads fake news a day after The Logical Indian apologised for the same: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan spread fake news again, in fact, the same fake news that the Logical Indians had apologised for just a day ago.
Read more
Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,969FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com