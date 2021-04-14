In midst of a massive surge in Coronavirus cases, the Chhattisgarh State government has notified a new rule which will surely test the patience of people. According to the order of the Congress govt in the state, the family members of any person who dies of COVID-19 will have to pay Rs. 2,500 in order to secure the “storage” and the “carriage” of the lifeless body.

This order has already been implemented by the Under Secretary of Chhattisgarh’s Department of Health and facing strong backlash from both the local people and the BJP. The BJP has protested to the Governor against this order from the Chhattisgarh government.

On Monday, the Chhattisgarh Government had ordered NABH-accredited private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients in a “moderate” condition at a fixed rate of Rs. 6,200 per day. This 6,200 cost includes supportive care, isolation bed, oxygen, and PPE kits.

It is worth noting that the Chhattisgarh Government has fixed rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients amidst complaints of private hospitals charging arbitrary amounts of money for Coronavirus care.

In an April 11 meeting, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed the Health Department officials to set up new rates for treatment of COVID-19. After this, new rates were implemented by the Health Department for patients suffering from the Coronavirus.

According to the new fixed rates released by the Health Department, a fee of Rs. 12,000 has been fixed daily for the treatment of patients in critical condition. This includes an ICU facility without a ventilator. A rate of 17,000 rupees per day has been fixed for the treatment of very serious COVID-19 patients. This includes the ICU facility with a ventilator.

A fee of Rs 6200, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 14,000 has been fixed for the treatment of moderate, severe, and very serious patients in private hospitals not recognized by the government. This decision is considered to be a relief move amidst an increasing number of patients suffering from COVID-19. This will prevent any illegal recovery of money from patients in private hospitals in the name of COVID-19 treatment.