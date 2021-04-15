Thursday, April 15, 2021
Chhattisgarh: Health workers ferry dead bodies in garbage trucks to cremation grounds amidst Covid-19 pandemic

In the video, some PPE-clad health workers could be seen dumping bodies of Covid-19 victims in the back of a garbage truck. The bodies were reportedly being transported to a cremation ground in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh: Video shows bodies of Covid patients being ferries in garbage trucks
Dead bodies ferried in garbage truck in Chhattisgarh (Image: Twitter/HinduMustUnite)
15

Chhattisgarh is currently the second most affected state by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in terms of active cases. The seriousness of the situation can be determined by a video that went viral recently in which health workers were seen transporting dead bodies to cremation grounds in garbage trucks. There was allegedly a shortage of ambulances or hearse vans in the state.

Video by ANI

In the video, some PPE-clad health workers could be seen dumping bodies of Covid-19 victims in the back of a garbage truck. The bodies were reportedly being transported to a cremation ground in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh. Chief Medical Health Officer of the state reportedly said, “Arranging the vehicle is the responsibility of the Nagar Panchayat and the CMO.”

Chhatisgarh price list for treatment and dead bodies

According to a recent order of the Congress govt in the state, the family members of any person who dies of COVID-19 will have to pay Rs. 2,500 in order to secure the “storage” and the “carriage” of the body. The state government has also capped the fees to be charged by private hospitals after repeated complaints.

The health department fixed a fee of Rs. 12,000 per day for the treatment of patients in critical condition in private hospitals. This includes an ICU facility without a ventilator. A rate of 17,000 rupees per day was fixed for the treatment of very serious COVID-19 patients. This includes the ICU facility with a ventilator.

A fee of Rs 6200, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 14,000 has been fixed for the treatment of moderate, severe, and very serious patients in private hospitals not recognized by the government. This decision is considered to be a relief move amidst an increasing number of patients suffering from COVID-19. The state also announced that the families of deceased COVID-19 patients will now have to pay Rs.2,500 for “storage” and “carriage” of the bodies.

Covid-19 situation in Chhattisgarh

On April 14, the state recorded 14,250 new Covid-19 cases. 120 people lost their lives in a single day, and there are 1,18,636 active cases in the state. In total, the state has recorded 4,86,244 Covid-19 cases, out of which 3,62,301 recovered and 5,307 died. Though the state is currently in the second position in terms of active cases, it has performed only 63.6 lakh tests so far, putting it at 16th position in a number of tests. In terms of vaccine shots, the state has administered 46.3 lakh doses so far, putting it at 10th position.

