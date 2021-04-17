Saturday, April 17, 2021
Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

Scores of people took to Twitter to express their shock and dismay at the mysterious appearance of the dargah which they claimed did not previously exist

OpIndia Staff
Social media users claim a dargah had been constructed along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
4

An undated video alleging that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up on the footpath along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad is going viral on social media websites. In the video, one can see a dargah beside the road along the riverfront road in Ahmedabad.

Several people, while sharing the video on internet, have alleged that the dargah was recently constructed and did not exist before. They have questioned the city administration as well as the Gujarat government for allowing the encroachment of a government land for the construction of a dargah.

Scores of people took to Twitter to express their shock and dismay at the mysterious appearance of the dargah which they claimed did not previously exist.

A social media user Hemin Punadiya posted the now-viral video claiming that he had recently spotted a dargah on the riverfront. He asked the government if it is allowed and suggested that such constructions should be removed or else in future the riverfront will be flooded with mosques and temples. Hemin further commented that he thinks there are enough dargahs in Ahmedabad already.

The video was shared by another social media user as well, who said that the area is newly developed and still the new dargah appeared there. The user tagged Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, alleging that the municipal body does nothing to stop illegal constructions.

Another Twitter user tagged Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, CM Vijay Rupani and BJP Gujarat Unit to question on what basis did they give authorisation for the construction of a dargah at the riverfront.

Many others are also sharing the video, expressing their disapproval with the government for allowing the construction of a dargah along the riverfront road.

Sabarmati Riverfront is a waterfront being developed along the banks of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad, India. While it was proposed in the 1960s, the construction began in earnest only in 2005. The promenade was inaugurated in 2012, and it was gradually opened to the public as and when the facilities were constructed. Various facilities are still under construction at the Sabarmati riverfront.

