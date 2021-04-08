Thursday, April 8, 2021
Home Crime Death threat to Yati Narsinghanand: One Danish Ali from Meerut offers Rs 51 lakh...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Death threat to Yati Narsinghanand: One Danish Ali from Meerut offers Rs 51 lakh for ‘beheading’ the Dasna temple priest

As soon as the video went viral, some social media users tagged UP Police to take relevant action against the maker of the video. Upon contacting Railway Road police station, Meerut, a police official confirmed to OpIndia that Danish has been arrested and is being interrogated.

OpIndia Staff
Meerut man offers Rs 51 lakh bounty for beheading Dasna temple priest, arrested
Danish Ali, (L), Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati (R), images via Twitter
7

In a video that has gone viral, one Danish Ali from Meerut was seen announcing a reward of Rs 51 lakh to anyone who beheads Swamy Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati of Dasna Temple over his remarks against Muhammad.

The video was uploaded after a clipping of Yati Narsinghanand at a press conference in Delhi went viral on social media where he allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims through his comments against Prophet Muhammad.

Danish in a 01:45 second long video can be heard threatening Yati Narsinghanand and says he messed with the wrong people. He says the priest should not have spoken against the ‘creator of the world’ and that he will have to face consequences for the same. Agitated with Yati Narsinghanand’s comments, Danish claimed he will behead Yati Narsinghanand himself if given the opportunity. However, if anyone else chops off the priest’s head, he will sell his house and jewelry to reward that person with Rs 51 lakh. 

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati also shared this video on his Twitter account.

As soon as the video went viral, some social media users tagged UP Police to take relevant action against the maker of the video. Upon contacting Railway Road police station, Meerut, a police official confirmed to OpIndia that Danish has been arrested and is being interrogated.

The same was shared by Meerut Police on Twitter.

FIR against Yati Narsinghanand:

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati under sections 153-A and 295-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Parliament Street Police Station.

Other threats issued to Yati Narsinghanand:

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had also issued a death threat calling for his beheading for the same. In a tweet, Khan said, “We can not tolerate such impertinence for our beloved Prophet Muhammad. This hateful insect should be awarded the most severe punishment by slitting his tongue and neck. But the law of the land does not permit us to do this, we have faith in the Indian constitution, and I want Delhi Police to take note of this.”

Amanatullah Khan’s Tweet threatening Yati Narsighanand. Image Source: Twitter

Taking action against his tweet which calls for the beheading of the temple priest, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA Amanatullah Khan as well.

After numerous threats received, the social media users are trending ‘Main Bhi Narsinghanand’ in support of Dasna temple’s head priest Yati Maharaj.

‘Beheading’ as the punishment for ‘insulting’ Muhammad

It is notable here that radical Islamists consider any alleged or perceived ‘insult’ against their prophet Muhammad as a legitimate ground for murder by beheading. Most Islamic countries have strict laws against blasphemy, punishable by death. In India, lakhs of Muslims had marched calling for the beheading of Kamlesh Tiwari after his remarks against Muhammad. Tiwari was later murdered by Islamic fanatics in 2019.

In Bengaluru last year, hundreds of Islamists, encouraged by local political leaders, had attacked the house of Congress MLA after the MLA’s relative shared a social media post that allegedly ‘offended’ Islam. The mob had burned down police stations and attacked police personnel too.

In France last year, a school teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by an Islamist for showing the Charlie Hebdo cartoons in his class.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMeerut police, death video, Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati, Dasna temple
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

Death threat to Yati Narsinghanand: One Danish Ali from Meerut offers Rs 51 lakh for ‘beheading’ the Dasna temple priest

OpIndia Staff -
The person, reportedly named Danish Ali, has been arrested by Meerut police.
News Reports

Kerala poll violence escalates, Muslim League and CPIM go on a rampage, communist offices burnt after bomb blast killed Mansur

OpIndia Staff -
10 Left party offices vandalised in Kerala, after an IUML worker was killed in a political clash with the CPIM party

Sadhguru says sorry if someone is genuinely hurt over his comments on Lord Krishna and Yashoda, but explains what he meant

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
SM were awash with a video of Sadhguru in which he made remarks on nature of love between Lord Krishna and Yashoda

Fact Check: Did PM Modi ask students to attempt difficult questions first in exams?

News Reports Anurag -
A student from Arunachal Pradesh and a teacher from DAV institutions had asked the PM about how to tackle difficult subjects or topics during study hours.

Allegations of sexual assault levelled against several activists leading the farmer protests: Here is what we know so far

Crime Anurag -
Several woman have come forward accusing four farmer protest activists of sexual assault and other serious charges

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked in north Bengal, his car damaged by bombs and bricks thrown allegedly by TMC workers

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Workers returning from a rally by CM Mamata Banerjee surrounded the convoy of Dilip Ghosh and attacked it in Cooch Behar

Recently Popular

News Reports

Marathi film producer accuses Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of 8 years of harassment, torture, vulgar video calls, character assassination and abuse

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Swapna Patker says she is being harassed, tortured and abused by Shiv Sena MP and Editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze’s explosive letter to NIA court where not just Anil Deshmukh but Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena’s Anil Parab also feature: Read full...

Nupur J Sharma -
In another development in Antilia bomb scare case, Sachin Vaze has written letter to NIA accusing Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab of extortion
Read more
World

‘What the hell’: Jordan Peterson expresses shock after discovering his ideas are part of Marvel villain’s philosophy in Captain America comics

OpIndia Staff -
Jordan Peterson has discovered that a Captain America comic portrays his ideas as part of the philosophy of villain Red Skull.
Read more
News Reports

Video of Sadhguru saying Yashoda became Lord Krishna’s ‘lover’ goes viral, Isha Foundation offers explanation: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru said in the video that after Krishna had grown up, his foster mother Yashoda had become her lover and a Gopi
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze writes an explosive letter to NIA court about extortion bids by Maharashtra ministers: Read the FULL text of the letter

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze has alleged in his letter that Maharashtra ministers Anil Deshmukh and Anil Parab had asked him to extort money
Read more
News Reports

Writer from Assam arrested for Facebook post insulting Jawans who laid their lives down in Sukma: Here is what she had said

OpIndia Staff -
Sikha Sarma was arrested in Guwahati on charges of sedition for her offensive Facebook post after the dastardly Sukma attack
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,844FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com