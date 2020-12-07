Terrorist, who beheaded French teacher, now buried with 'honours'

The Paris beheading case had sent shockwaves across the world, where an 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov had beheaded a 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty for showcasing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to his students. On Saturday, the deceased terrorist was given a hero’s funeral at his hometown in Shalazi village in Urus-Martanovsky district in the oil-rich Russian region of Chechnya.

As per reports, Abdullakh Anzorov was hailed as ‘lion of Islam’ and buried with ‘honours’. Around 200 people had attended the Islamic funeral of the terrorist. While the coffin of Anzorov was being carried away, the mourners yelled chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’. “The Lion of Islam has arrived to native soil today and returned to the soil. ‘No-one but Allah has strength and power,” read a video message. The police had to seal off the entrance to Shalazi village, to stop others from attending the funeral procession. DailyMail UK uploaded a video fo the funeral, that can be viewed here.

Funeral of the terrorist in Chechnya (Image uploaded by DailyMail.uk)

Reportedly, a street in Chechnya has also been named after the terrorist. Prior to committing his barbaric act, the teenage terrorist sent a video saying, “Say prayers for me, I will go through trials today and I hope that thanks to Allah’s help I will succeed.” Last month, three accused were arrested in connection to the Paris beheading case. The terrorist sympathisers in Chechnya claimed that Anzorov wanted to ‘humiliate and strike’ the 46-year-old teacher for his ‘offensive’ cartoons. One extremist leader in Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, had alleged Emmanuel Macron was forcing people to take the path of terrorism and leaving no choice for them by justifying the cartoons.

France clampdowns on mosque which incited Muslims against Samuel Paty

It was earlier reported that a local mosque (La Grande Mosquée de Pantin) was a part of a vicious online campaign to get Samuel Paty fired from his job. Although the mosque did not give away personal details of the deceased teacher, it was allegedly a part of the mobilisation campaign that eventually lead to the gruesome crime.

The mosque had urged its 1500 worshippers to share the video of the father of one 13-year-old Muslim girl, wherein he had called for action against Samuel Paty. Following the barbarian act, the mosque pulled down the video and express ‘regret’ for sharing it. However, the French government is in no mood to let them off the hook. In October, the government announced that the mosque will be shut down for 6 months, starting from Wednesday night. Earlier, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had directed the closure of the mosque and warned, “not a minute’s respite for enemies of the Republic…”

Paty was killed on October 16 by 1 Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch A in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine for showcasing cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to his students at College du Bois d’Aulne. The terrorist had also uploaded the gory pictures of the murder on Twitter, before being shot dead by the French police.