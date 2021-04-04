Donald Trump wishes ‘Radical Left crazies’ a Happy Easter

Former President of the United States of America Donald Trump had a fun Easter wish for people on the 4th of April. In a statement, he said, “Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our presidential election, and want to destroy out country!”

In an earlier statement, Donald Trump had called for a boycott to combat ‘Woke Cancel Culture’ by Big Business in the wake of a new law passed by Georgia to secure election integrity.

“For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections,” he said in a statement.

“It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back—we have more people than they do—by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent,” he added.

“We can play the game better than them,” said Donald Trump.

Trump has been deplatformed by social media platforms in the aftermath of the storming of Capitol Hill.