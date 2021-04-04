Sunday, April 4, 2021
Home World Donald Trump wishes 'Radical Left crazies' a Happy Easter after calling for business boycott...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Donald Trump wishes ‘Radical Left crazies’ a Happy Easter after calling for business boycott to combat ‘Woke Cancel Culture’: Details

In an earlier statement, Donald Trump had called for a boycott to combat 'Woke Cancel Culture' by Big Business in the wake of a new law passed by Georgia to secure election integrity.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump wishes radical Left Crazies a Happy Easter
Image Credit: AP
52

Former President of the United States of America Donald Trump had a fun Easter wish for people on the 4th of April. In a statement, he said, “Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our presidential election, and want to destroy out country!”

Donald Trump wishes 'Radical Left crazies' a Happy Easter
Donald Trump wishes ‘Radical Left crazies’ a Happy Easter

In an earlier statement, Donald Trump had called for a boycott to combat ‘Woke Cancel Culture’ by Big Business in the wake of a new law passed by Georgia to secure election integrity.

“For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections,” he said in a statement.

“It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back—we have more people than they do—by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent,” he added.

“We can play the game better than them,” said Donald Trump.

Trump has been deplatformed by social media platforms in the aftermath of the storming of Capitol Hill.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDonald Trump Easter wish
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sikh youths lured by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s promise of $2500 now languish in jail, families curse the SFJ leader: Know all about the case

OpIndia Staff -
The families of the youth were cursing Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for leading the Sikh youth astray, Chahal revealed.
News Reports

Naxals kill CRPF soldiers, but Rahul Gandhi forgets to pull up Congress govt in Chhattisgarh for the left-wing terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
Gandhi did not mention left wing terrorism in his tweet for Jawans died in Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on 3rd April

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.

Bhupesh Baghel busy campaigning in Assam while Chhattisgarh reels from death of Jawans in encounter with Naxals, netizens outrage

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Bhupesh Baghel has continued to campaign in Assam for the Congress party well after a devastating loss of lives of Jawans.

Ukraine-Russia conflict: All you need to know about the situation as tensions rise amid military build-up

News Reports Anurag -
Ukraine-Russia conflict started in 2014, increase in military movement across Russian side of the border has worried western countries

Twitter removes AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s tweet calling for beheading of Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati over ‘blasphemy’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Twitter has removed the tweet calling for beheading of Yati Narasinghanand, Facebook has still not removed the provocative tweet

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karnataka: Fearing God’s curse, Raheem and Taufiq confess of urinating, putting condom in temple’s Hundi after their accomplice Nawaz died mysteriously

OpIndia Staff -
Nawaz, Raheem and Taufiq used to urinate, put condom in temple hundi. After Nawaz died, the other two confessed of their crime
Read more
Politics

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan calls for beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati as ‘punishment’ for criticising Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Dasna Devi Temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati.
Read more
News Reports

Yale professor blames Islamist attacks against Hindu temples in Bangladesh on Narendra Modi, backtracks after outrage: All you need to know

Dibakar Dutta -
An Economics Professor at Yale University named Ahmed Mushfiq Mobarak has sparked controversy with his social media post.
Read more
News Reports

RTI reveals Delhi’s AAP government, despite numerous boasts, developed no new hospitals, built no new flyover from 2015-2019

OpIndia Staff -
The reality seems far from what the AAP government in Delhi has advertised over the years.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi asks for American interference in India’s internal affairs, asks why the US establishment is silent

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi also complained about discovery of an EVM in a vehicle belonging to a BJP MLA to the American professor
Read more
Politics

Here are seven tweets that prove TMC’s Mahua Moitra is a Champion of Cringe and the Queen of Stupidity

T Waraich -
Mahua Moitra has carved herself a niche in the hearts of social media liberals, with her terminally online style of tweets.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,076FansLike
527,342FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com