Sunday, April 18, 2021
Home News Reports From fake Remdesivir in Sharad Pawar's constituency to fake RT-PCR reports: Thugs are having...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

From fake Remdesivir in Sharad Pawar’s constituency to fake RT-PCR reports: Thugs are having a free run in Maharashtra amid pandemic

Multiple cases of such fake RTPCR and fake Remdesivir have emerged from various parts of the country amid the surge in coronavirus pandemic.

OpIndia Staff
Fake RTPCR and Remdesivir injection rackets busted in Maharashtra
114

After receiving a tip-off about black-marketing of Remdesivir, the Pune rural police arrested four persons for allegedly selling fake Remdesivir injections in the Baramati area. 

A police official informed that three injenction vials labeled as Remdesivir, filled with liquid form of paracetamol were seized from the accused. Baramati is home town of NCP chief Sharad Pawar who also represents it in the Lok Sabha.

Narayan Shirgavkar, deputy superintendent of police, Baramati division informed that the accused were selling the fake drug at ₹35,000 per vial while its authorized market price is ₹1,100. “We have arrested four people under relevant sections of the IPC, Essential Commodities Act, Drug & Cosmetics Act and Drugs (Price Control) Act,” he added.

According to the information given by the police, Prashant Gharat (23), Shankar Bhise (22), Dilip Gaikwad (35) and Sandeep Gaikwad (20) have been arrested.

The four accused have sold seven duplicate injections to the relatives of Covid-19 positive patients until now. The police also fear that the patients to whom the fake injections were sold might develop some side effects. The police are now tracing the relatives of seven patients, to whom the injections have been sold. 

The arrests were made after laying a trap upon receiving information, where the police recovered two Remdesivir vials. The vial seal was broken when the injection was examined and injection holes were visible in the rubber caps.

One of the accused worked as a ward boy at various hospitals and procured used Remdesivir vials to fill them with the liquid form of paracetamol while others found needy customers to sell the fake injections, the police officer said.

The state of Maharashtra is currently facing a shortage of Remdesivir, a critical drug used in the treatment of Covid-19.

Police busts fake RT-PCR report racket

Pune City Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly selling fake Covid RT PCR reports in the name of a private lab at J M Road. During the police investigation, it was revealed that the two accused had issued fake Covid RT-PCR reports to multiple people.

A case was registered with Pune’s Deccan police station after a diagnostic centre received information that somebody is issuing fake reports under their lab’s name. 

The police have booked the two accused identified as Sagar Hande and Dayanand Kharate under IPC sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 469, 471 and 336, and further investigation is being conducted.

The police informed, “They have sold it to many people till now and police is investigating further links in the case.”

The Maharashtra government in an order issued on April 10 had made it compulsory for anyone delivering essential services to carry a negative RT-PCR report, valid for 15 days from issuance. The sudden high demand in testing and delay to release reports by the labs made it easy for the accused to release and sell fake reports to the needy.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfake rtpcr, fake remdesivir
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta challenges for free flight tickets to Pakistan but goes into hiding after Twitter user provides it. Read what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Hansal Mehta's flight to Pakistan via Dubai is scheduled for 20th April, 2021. We shall keep you posted if Mehta goes to Pakistan or will he register his name in long list of paper tigers.
News Reports

From fake Remdesivir in Sharad Pawar’s constituency to fake RT-PCR reports: Thugs are having a free run in Maharashtra amid pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple cases of such fake RTPCR and fake Remdesivir have emerged from various parts of the country amid the surge in coronavirus pandemic.

After finishing rallies in all poll bound states amid rising COVID cases, Rahul Gandhi ‘cancels’ future rallies in Bengal where Congress has no chance

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi held massive rallies in all poll bound states amid the rising coronavirus cases

Rahul Gandhi criticises rallies four days after addressing massively crowded rally in Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress party has been boasting about large crowds at the rallies of Rahul Gandhi, hoping to project it as the turn of the party's political fortunes.

Uttarakhand BJP leader Suhail Pasha resigns after video shows him boasting about making village ‘Pandit-free’ goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Suhail Pasha said, "We already have a mosque in place. We don't have any such necessity to (offer prayers in the market) but we will do so to create chaos."

Devendra Fadnavis alleges harassment by Uddhav govt to Remdesivir supplier as Maharashtra struggles with coronavirus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis informed that a Maharashtra minister’s OSD had called company officials and questioned threateningly as to why the provisions were made at the request of the opposition party.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s Dharma Production fires Kartik Aryan, not to work with him again: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Dharma Productions said it was pushed to the wall by “unprofessional behaviour” of Kartik Aryan during shooting of Dostana 2
Read more
News Reports

Video claiming a dargah was recently constructed on footpath along Sabarmati riverfront road in Ahmedabad goes viral: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Netizens have shared a video claiming that a dargah had mysteriously sprung up along the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad
Read more
News Reports

Controversial Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the AIMPLB passes away: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Mufti Ejaz Arshad Qasmi of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has passed away on Saturday.
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar after Dharma Productions fires Kartik Aryan, tells them not to ‘force him to hang himself’ like SSR

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has hit out at Karan Johar and Dharma Productions after Kartik Aryan was fired from Dostana 2.
Read more
Media

Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire spreads fake news a day after The Logical Indian apologised for the same: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan spread fake news again, in fact, the same fake news that the Logical Indians had apologised for just a day ago.
Read more
Media

Aaj Tak to air public apology on 23rd April for sharing fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput, pay Rs 1 lac fine: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak has been asked by the NBSA (News Broadcasting Standard Authority) to air a public apology for fake news on Sushant Singh Rajput
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,969FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com