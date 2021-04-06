The prime reason behind crimes against women is obviously the deteriorating law and order condition of that particular country or state. However, Pakistan PM Imran Khan assumes otherwise. According to Khan, “fahashi” (vulgarity) is the main reason behind the rise in rape and sexual violence and not the declining lawlessness in the country.

The Pakistan PM was taking calls on Sunday, 4th April, when a caller asked him what the government plans to do in the light of rising incidents of rape and sexual violence, especially against children. To this Imran Khan opinioned that there are some fights that governments and legislation cannot win alone. He said that the society must join in the fight, adding that it was important for societies to protect themselves against “fahashi” (vulgarity), reported Geo News.

‘Pardah system is there in Islam to keep temptation in check’, claims Imran Khan

Imran Khan then went on to advocate the whole concept of ‘pardah’ in Islam, saying that it is there for a purpose. He said that the pardah system is there in Islam to “keep temptation in check”. It’s interesting that the Pakistan Prime Minister believes that the best way to protect women and children is to keep them behind a veil and not boost the law and order system of the country.

The Pakistan prime minister said there are many people in society who “cannot keep their willpower in check”. “Iska kuch tou effect aana thha na (It had to manifest itself in some way),” he added.

He concluded by reiterating that incidences of rape and sexual violence are “spreading like cancer” in society. Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

However, what Imran Khan forgets to mention is that only 77 of the accused have been convicted which comprises 0.3 per cent of the total figure. According to the Geo News report, these statistics were obtained from the Police, Law, and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the Women’s Foundation, and provincial welfare agencies.

As if this was not enough that in February, that the Forensics Department of Khyber Medical College University proposed a plan to charge rape victims Pakistani Rs 25,000 for medical examination and Rs 5,000 for an autopsy for the local residents of Peshawar.

Sexual assaults by men of Pakistani origin common worldwide

Not only in the terror state of Pakistan, where apart from native women and children, minority Hindu women are also kidnapped and raped and an alarming frequency, but sexual assaults by men of Pakistani origin has also increasingly become a common occurrence worldwide.

In the last few months, there have been several cases where Pakistani migrants were found committing unspeakable sexual atrocities against native women and children in Greece. While the victims have been predominantly native women, in some cases, even children have been brutalised by men of Pakistani descent.

Last year we reported how the United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Samuel Brownback made certain revelations regarding the situation of Hindu and Christian women in Pakistan. Brownback said that Pakistan has been marketing Hindu and Christian woman as concubines and forced brides to China. He highlighted how religious discrimination makes religious minorities in the country vulnerable.