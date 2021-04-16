On Friday (April 16), Justice Chandrachud of the Supreme Court apologised to a Muslim lawyer for not knowing that he had been fasting during the month of Ramzan.

Live Law reported that a lawyer appeared before a 2-Judge Bench of Justice Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah on Friday and pleaded that his matter is listed after Ramzan. “I have been waiting (for the item to reach) all day “, he petitioned. On learning about his ordeal, a disappointed Justice Chandrachud told that the petitioner should have informed him about his fast in the morning itself.

Screengrab of the tweet by Live Law

The Supreme Court Justice said, “I am sorry. You should have mentioned it in the morning, we would have adjourned it. Please go and rest now.” He further added that he has high reverence for those who could fast all day, without drinking a drop of water. “I really admire the ability to fast for whole days without even a drop of water,” Justice Chandrachud concluded.

Screengrab of the tweet by Live Law

Ramzan, the holy month for Muslims, began on the evening of the 13th of April and will end on the evening of the 12th of May.