Saqib Khan of “Roadies Revolution” fame has bid goodbye to his life in the showbiz and glamour world. According to his Instagram post, Saqib, who is also a model, quit his modelling career to live his life in accordance with Islam.

In a long post on Instagram, Saqib wrote, ” Asalamalikum Brothers & Sisters. Hope you all doing good. Today’s post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So I won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future.”

Saqib Khan further claimed that even though he had great projects in the pipeline, he was leaving the industry because Allah has better plans for him.

“Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up !! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye. Insha Allah HE is the best Planner ☝🏻. As far as i have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it’s very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year i achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi.”

Now following the tenets of Islam, Saqib writes, “I was going Astray”

Now that Saqib has quit showbiz and is now on the path of Islam, he writes, “In nutshell i was going Astray (gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT.”

Saqib further wrote that the sense of “Sukoon” i.e. Inner Peace he was lacking, was right in front of him, in the Quran.

“Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (our holy Book i.e, Quran)”

Saqib Khan further wrote, “I am so thankful to Almighty Allah that he gave me chance to REPENT and accepted me wholeheartedly as i have been seeing miracles going in my life. I felt so peace and a sigh of relief while reading my holy Book Quran by heart. Alhamdulilah”

The former model closed his post, seeking forgiveness from Allah and praying for repentance. Saqib also sought forgiveness from any person he may have intentionally or unintentionally hurt.

This isn’t the first time a celebrity has quit the showbiz industry in order to follow their religion. Zaira Wasim, who played the role of a young Geeta Phogat in the superhit Bollywood movie ‘Dangal’, also left the industry in order to practice her Islamic faith. Moreover, Sana Khan, an actress who has featured in the reality show “Bigg Boss”, also quit Bollywood in order to follow her faith