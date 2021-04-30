Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday. He had tested positive for the Coronavirus and suffered a heart attack on Friday morning.

The news was also confirmed by Sudhir Chaudhary of Zee News. He said that he never thought the virus would take away someone so close to him. He said he was not prepared for this.

अब से थोड़ी पहले @capt_ivane का फ़ोन आया।उसने जो कहा सुनकर मेरे हाथ काँपने लगे।हमारे मित्र और सहयोगी रोहित सरदाना की मृत्यु की ख़बर थी।ये वाइरस हमारे इतने क़रीब से किसी को उठा ले जाएगा ये कल्पना नहीं की थी।इसके लिए मैं तैयार नहीं था।ये भगवान की नाइंसाफ़ी है..

ॐ शान्ति — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 30, 2021

Condolence is pouring in from across the board over the passing away of Rohit Sardana. People are shocked upon hearing the news. Sardana was hugely popular due to his straightforward manner of reporting.

The last few posts on his Twitter account shows that Rohit Sardana was trying to help people even while suffering poor health himself. He was sharing SOS calls of people who were in need of amenities amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

His death has come as a shock to his friends and colleagues.