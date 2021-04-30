Friday, April 30, 2021
Home Media Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

The news was also confirmed by Sudhir Chaudhary of Zee News. He said that he never thought the virus would take away someone so close to him.

OpIndia Staff
Rohit Sardana
Rohit Sardana, Journalist.
722

Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday. He had tested positive for the Coronavirus and suffered a heart attack on Friday morning.

Rohit Sardana passes away

The news was also confirmed by Sudhir Chaudhary of Zee News. He said that he never thought the virus would take away someone so close to him. He said he was not prepared for this.

Condolence is pouring in from across the board over the passing away of Rohit Sardana. People are shocked upon hearing the news. Sardana was hugely popular due to his straightforward manner of reporting.

The last few posts on his Twitter account shows that Rohit Sardana was trying to help people even while suffering poor health himself. He was sharing SOS calls of people who were in need of amenities amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

His death has come as a shock to his friends and colleagues.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRohit Sardana dies
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

As international media turns into vultures, MEA tells diplomats to not get overpowered by negative reports: Here is why he is right

Editorial Desk -
S Jaishankar has spoken to diplomats to not get bogged down by negative reports in international media about India and COVID-19 and take charge.
Government and Policy

‘Reservation’ in the COVID-19 vaccine process? Chhattisgarh’s Congress CM writes to PM Modi, suggests ‘socially weaker’ be given priority

OpIndia Staff -
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghe has suggested that govt implement a form of reservation in the COVID vaccine process

Chinese state media now claims that cases of a mutant strain found in India detected in China, 11 taken to the hospital: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Chinese state media is now claiming that they have detected some cases of mutant strains of COVID-19 found in Indian in China.

Exit polls predict a close contest in West Bengal, clear verdict in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Exit polls predict win for NDA in Assam and Puducherry, LDF in Kerala, DMK+ in Tamil Nadu, and mixed verdict for West Bengal

Bharat Biotech reduces the price of Covaxin for state governments a day after Covishield price for states cut by SII

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Bharat Biotech has announced that it is reducing the price of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin for the state governments to Rs 400 from Rs 600

Top sellers of India’s misery: Hindustan Times, AFP, Bloomberg and Nur Photo emerge biggest contributors of crematorium photos on Getty Images

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Several media houses, agencies and photographers selling photos of funeral pyres from India at Rs 23,000 per photo on Getty Images

Recently Popular

Media

Senior Aaj Tak journalist Rohit Sardana passes away due to Covid, was busy helping others even as he suffered from Covid himself

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, popular news anchor at Aaj Tak, has passed away on Friday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Read more
News Reports

Loksatta, Indian Express ‘fact-check’ 85-year-old Swayamsevak’s supreme sacrifice amid Covid pandemic, his daughter sets record straight

OpIndia Staff -
After the story went viral on social media, mainstream media seem to have taken it upon themselves to 'fact-check' the grieving family
Read more
News Reports

Tragedy porn amid COVID-19 crisis: Photographs of funeral pyres from India selling for Rs. 23,000 each on stock image sites

OpIndia Staff -
Stock image site Getty Images is hosting dozens of photographs depicting Indian funeral pyres, selling them for up to Rs. 23,000
Read more
Opinions

Fact-checking a dead Sanghi – the reason why Indian media stoops so low

Rahul Roushan -
Hinduphobia is real, and it has manifested itself when two newspapers decided to discredit the ultimate sacrifice of an 85 years old RSS Swayamsevak.
Read more
News Reports

Columnist with The Wire, Al Jazeera amongst others apologises over spreading fake news of a funeral, NDTV’s Ravish Kumar continues to be brazen

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Sharma, the elder brother of Anubhav Sharma informed that he performed the last rites for funeral of his brother with his own hands.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,259FansLike
534,632FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com